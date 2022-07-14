The overturning of Roe v. Wade did not end a woman’s access to abortion.
What it did, was return the decision on abortion back to the individual states, where it belonged all along.
The Supreme Court issued a ruling that bolstered the principles of ordered, Constitutional liberty.
Christina Manning
5930 Cornersville Highway
Lynnville, TN 38472
