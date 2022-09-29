Dear Editor:
Teachers in Tennessee are a hard working lot. They do not quit in times of stress, instead they look for ways to effectively do their jobs. They stick with it, even when the cost of living raise of 5-6 percent does not even cover the cost of inflation.
The organizations that worked for teachers rights, benefits and salaries, the National Education Association and the Tennessee Education Association, have fallen out of favor due to politics. While not “real” unions, as they could not call a strike, they did have fees to join and have lost members and thus any power they had to work for raises and benefits for teachers.
Teachers in our public schools lost the right to negotiate their own salaries and benefits (that had been in place since 1978) when Bill Haslam was in office. Before 1978, classrooms had no cap on the number of students, teachers had no promised planning time and there were years when teachers were in their classrooms without even a bathroom break. The bill that allowed negotiations between a team of teachers and a team of administrators with a TEA rep present was repealed, with Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey stating that the TEA was holding back changes in Tennessee that would make our state more progressive. This repeal occurred in 2011.
It is now 2022, and where is Tennessee? Our state ranks 42 out of 50 in teacher pay. Within our state, there are 145 school systems. Giles County ranks 132 out of those 145, 13 from the bottom.
We are told that charter schools are what we need. If we jump on that train, how do we know it won’t wreck? When the education of our children is turned over to private entities, we lose our input altogether, and we’ve already lost too much to the government. And vouchers — students could have a voucher to attend any school they choose! Do you really believe that? Surely there will be other fees that a voucher will not cover, and if the parents can’t pay those costs out of pocket, then that student will be right back in an even poorer-funded public school with underpaid and under-appreciated teachers.
Let’s really be progressive and fully fund public education by repairing buildings, funding new construction when needed, making sure schools educate and graduate young people who can compete in today’s world.
To do that, we must pay our teachers enough that they will stay in our system, or at least in our state. We have the power to make positive changes this November. Please vote for our future and let’s elect a governor who really cares about the future of our public school students and teachers. That governor is not our current one.
Thank you,
Mary K. Brown
509 E. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478
