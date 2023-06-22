To the Editor,
On behalf of the City of Pulaski, I want to shout the biggest “Thank You” to all who turned out at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza this past Saturday for our unveiling of the monument to the United States Colored Troops (USCT), particularly the 110th & 111th Regiments who mustered and camped here on Fort Hill.
The crowd was estimated between 350-450 people, including many out-of-town and out-of-state visitors.
Thank you to the all the city aldermen who were present and the county commissioners who were with us. Additional elected officials from surrounding counties and a representative of the Governor’s Council for the State of Louisiana were also present.
A personal thank you to Janice Tucker and Tammy Pierchoski, who co-chaired our Community Advisory Committee on Inclusive Recognition & Acknowledgment (CACIRA) for the past two and-a-half years, to all of our committee members and special thanks to Ms. Vivian Sims who invested from her heart to be the primary benefactor of this beautiful historic monument.
Additional commemorative booklets are still available from the Giles County Chamber office, the Historical Society and City Hall. Also, the entire unveiling program can be viewed from Pulaski Citizen Live at USCT Monument Unveiling 6:17:23 — YouTube.
Again, Thank You Pulaski… You Shined!
Ricky Keith
City of Pulaski Vice-Mayor
315 W. Flower St.
Pulaski, TN 38478
