Dear Editor,
April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and the 67 trained Compassus volunteers in our communities deserve our appreciation and acknowledgment despite the unprecedented limitations this past year!
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, more than 1.5 million Americans, along with their family caregivers, are cared for by hospice every year, and more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service annually.
This year, as we celebrate our 25th year serving, we are grateful for our volunteers who faithfully step up to provide comfort and support when needed the most.
Volunteers are an important part of our Compassus team, and they are looking forward to seeing patients in person. Lending a listening ear and providing a warm smile can make an incredible and lasting impact. As state and federal guidelines permit and following all safety protocols, our dedicated hospice volunteers will soon begin to visit with our patients and their families once again.
This comes with a heartfelt THANK YOU to ALL Volunteers! Please take time this week and thank someone you know who volunteers for what they do. Our communities are a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
We are blessed to have such an incredible and devoted Compassus Volunteer team!
Most Sincerely,
Stephanie Nelson
Compassus Volunteer Coordinator
830 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.