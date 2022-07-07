Greetings and Thanks from the Pulaski Branch of the NAACP,
On June 19, 2022, the Giles County Branch of the NAACP hosted our first-ever Juneteenth Celebration. The event began at 3 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. at Pulaski’s W.D. Savage Park. There were over 200 people in attendance, and we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day.
We received so many wonderful donations from many of the community businesses, educational institutions, churches and industries, and for that we are eternally grateful. We were blessed with the talents of gifted speakers and performers from every walk of life. Your generosity will not be forgotten. Without your help, this would not have been a success.
We appreciate everyone who attended and contributed to this historic and peaceful day of celebration. Thank GOD for all of you and may his blessings be upon you.
Joseph Sutton, President
Benita Cross, First Vice-President
Janice Tucker, Second Vice-President
736 Childers St., Pulaski, TN 38478
