The Giles County Tennessee Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center would like to thank everyone for making this year’s Annual Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow a huge success on April 29-30.
If you came out, if you sponsored or volunteered — you made it a great day!
We were blessed with great weather on Saturday and the public turned out in large numbers. We had many who traveled to Pulaski from far away cities just to attend this event! We had to shut down a little early Sunday because of some 35 mph wind gusts but managed to still have a good day!
Special thanks to our generous local sponsors whose presence was greatly appreciated and posted throughout the park on signs and banners. We could not have had such a great event without their sponsorships this year as we were unable to obtain a 2023 grant in time to fund the event.
Thanks also to the Pulaski Lions Club for their sponsorship and endorsement of the this year’s Pow Wow celebration, without which we could not have used the Agriculture Park.
We truly appreciate having a well-maintained outdoor venue to host a large event for our community and are grateful they, in conjunction with the county, help provide such a space/location as this for the public to enjoy. It is such an integral part of any community to have expansive outdoor spaces where the public can all come together.
We would like to also thank the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama for coordinating its talent for this year’s drumming and dancing for the public’s enjoyment.
The Native American arts and crafts vendors who participated came from as far away as New Mexico, Chicago, Oklahoma and many from Alabama and Tennessee as well.
Thanks, too, to all the volunteers who came and helped set up on Friday so we could receive our vendors and then worked tirelessly all weekend to make sure things ran smoothly.
Special thanks to Scott Stewart and the Pulaski Citizen paper /Pulaski Citizen Live Stream interviews and Main Street Media for the coverage before, during and after the event, and to Dan and Mary with “Hey Y’all” SCTTA who encourage people to get out and Experience Tennessee.
We truly have such a special community here in Southern Middle Tennessee, and to see all the happy smiles and anticipation of excitement on everyone’s faces who came out on a beautiful spring day brought all of the things together that made it perfect!
Thank you! We hope to see you at the museum soon!
Peggy Tatum
Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center
220 Stadium St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.