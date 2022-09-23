American Legion Post 60 Pulaski wants to thank all of our very generous sponsors for helping us accomplish our annual project of sending 11th grade students to a week of learning about city, county and state government.
This year we had one girl to attend from Richland High School and four boys and four girls from Giles County High School. These students had a week of learning about city, county and state government.
American Legion Girls State was held at Lipscomb University in Nashville May 29-June 4. Boys State was held at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville May 22-27.
We appreciate the participation of everyone.
Sincerely,
Bob Walls, Vice Commander
Carl Glossup, Chaplain
Linda Holt and Carol Wade
American Legion Post 60
425 Legion Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478
