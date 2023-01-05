Dear Family and Friends of American Legion Post 60,

We want to thank everyone for donating to our annual project of Johnson’s Foods $25 gift cards  for needy families.

As everyone knows, a lot of people are in need for groceries. Our cards are marked with a permanent marker for FOOD ONLY.

We are blessed to be able to continue this project with your support.

Sincerely,

Brian Turner, Commander

Bob Walls, First Vice Commander

Carl Glossup, Chaplain

Linda B. Holt, Ladies Auxiliary President

Carol Wade, Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer

425 Legion Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478

