The members of the Bodenham Community Club are most grateful to all those who participated during the 2021 WKSR Radio Auction with the numerous items and services to be auctioned, all the buyers with their generous bids, the liberal cash gifts, the volunteer workers who assisted with the auction, as well as those who provided food for the workers.
We thank the owner and management of WKSR radio station for allowing their facilities to be used for the fund-raiser and the WKSR Radio Auction Committee for all their support and assistance with the auction.
Thanks to all of you for making the event successful for us to have funds to work toward the completion of our projects for everyone to enjoy.
The club is led by the following officers: President Ruth Owens, Vice President Anne Arthur, Treasurer Flora Smith, Assistant Treasurer Janice Duncan, Secretary Bobbie J. Barshears, Parliamentarian Marian Fosnight and Assistant Reporter Carol Bugg.
Bobbie J. Barshears, Secretary
Bodenham Community Club
005 Hams Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.