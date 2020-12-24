American Legion Post 60 in Pulaski wants to thank everyone who made monetary donations to enable us to complete our annual project of providing food to the needy in Giles County for the Christmas season.
COVID-19 has continually put a strain on the whole world and created challenges for our traditional Big Brothers Christmas food box project.
With an alternate plan, we decided to make a donation to the Community Rural Food Delivery program in Giles County. Their diligent volunteers make food boxes which are given to needy people once every month by a drive-thru process. This works well for everyone.
The second part of our alternate method was to take our usual telephone requests at the American Legion. As part of the request, we asked for a good mailing address. We were able to purchase Johnson’s Foods gift cards and mail those directly to the recipients. The cards were marked with a permanent marker for FOOD ONLY.
We are thankful to be able to complete this annual project.
Sincerely,
Bob Walls, Vice Commander
Carl Glossup, Chaplain
Linda Holt, Carol Wade
425 Legion Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.