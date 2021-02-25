Thank you to all who attended and donated extra to the Giles County Humane Association’s recent fish fry fund-raiser.
The money raised will be spent on our mission — spay and neuter for Giles County’s dogs and cats/kittens.
If you were unable to attend our fund-raiser and would like to make a donation, you can mail to our P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Linda Vanzant, GCHA Volunteer
P.O. Box 237
Pulaski, TN 38478
