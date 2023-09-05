To all Giles County residents,
Thank you to the City of Pulaski Aldermen, the Giles County Commissioners and to all Giles County seniors for your turn-out at the County Commission meeting Aug. 21.
The seniors who made phone calls in favor of securing funding for our Giles County Senior Center are really appreciated. Those phone calls were discussed and noted by all county commissioners.
Thank you for your support and assistance as we go into our 49th year of service to all seniors.
Your staff at Giles County Senior Center,
Director Jim Gerlach, Avis Hambric, Jennie Adams
100 Senior Citizens Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
