Thank you to the CITIZEN for your excellent coverage of the recent Richland Creek Boat Ramp Dedication at Wales. A special thanks to your staff writers, Barbara Harmon and Johnny Phelps, for their exceptional coverage, Barbara for her photography as well as her well chosen words and Johnny for his always interesting Giles Paths column.
It was Johnny Phelps who had the original idea to name the new boat ramp on Richland Creek at Wales after James Puryear. Many thanks to him for all his kind words and all the work obtaining the 800-plus signatures on the petition (with thanks to those 800-plus who signed it). A big thank you to our Rep. Clay Doggett who saw the proper forms were prepared and filed in the proper channels for approval. Thank you to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for their approval and for helping to obtain the necessary Federal approval.
Thank you to all the people who joined us at the boat ramp on June 25 for the dedication and unveiling of the new sign. Your presence made the event even more special.
What a privilege and a blessing it is to live in Giles County with so many good people. Thank you all.
Barbara Puryear
559 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
