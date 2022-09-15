Many of us in the United States as well as the world, do not remember a time without Queen Elizabeth II. Some of my earliest memories are the snowy pictures on television of her royal coach driving through the streets of London to her coronation ceremony.
She has seen U.S. presidents come and go, along with other world leaders and she has welcomed 15 prime ministers of her own government. She has lived through the horrors of World War II and has been a point of stability throughout.
In her Christmas message to her people in 1957, she said a few things which seem to hold wisdom for us today. I quote:
“The trouble is caused by unthinking people who carelessly throw away ageless ideals as if they were old and outworn machinery. They would have religion thrown aside, morality in personal and public life made meaningless, honesty counted as foolishness and self-interest set up in place of self-restraint.
“At this critical moment in our history we will certainly lose the trust and respect of the world if we just abandon those fundamental principles which guided the men and women who built the greatness of this country... Today we need a special kind of courage. Not the kind needed in battle, but a kind which makes us stand up for everything that we know is right — everything that is true and honest. We need the kind of courage that can withstand the subtle corruption of the cynics.”
Perhaps we need to scrutinize ourselves and our motives in America in 2022. Have we tossed out ageless ideals and morality that once we depended on to define the ways we treated each other, the manner in which we conducted business, the way we lived? Have we allowed truth to be trampled in the streets? Are we willing to remain silent as long as whatever is going wrong does not touch us?
Those of us who claim to be Christ followers have great accountability. We understand our responsibility. We aren’t here to condemn. Jesus didn’t come to condemn, but to save us from our evil ways. What are we called to do? What would Jesus do? He would love first, and he would speak truth. We can do no less. He loves, He speaks truth, He forgives, but He doesn’t compromise. He asks us to examine our own hearts first and to repent and to humble ourselves. When we have Him in our lives we will show His love, His truth, His forgiveness to others. That does not mean we are no longer accountable. There are always consequences to our actions. It is true throughout life. Therefore we must live by the truth taught in God’s Word. Hence, “we need a special kind of courage — the kind that makes us stand up for everything that we know is right —everything that is true and honest... the kind that can withstand the subtle corruption of the cynics.”
Perhaps the Queen’s legacy will be much more than her historical reign over Great Britain. If her words could in some way help each of us to rethink our own values, maybe the world can be impacted to reevaluate its trajectory. Regardless of what happens in the world, each of us has a decision to make regarding our personal destiny and how we will live our life.
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.