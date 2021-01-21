More than one plague is rampant in the U.S.A. right now, and I’m not talking about the so-called second form of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 exists and so does the mutated form some are calling COVID-21. But there is another plague, just as hard to detect, with a longer incubation period, and in many ways it is more deadly.
It is the insidious undermining of our democracy, perhaps infecting us as long ago as when the Soviet Union promised they would bring us down from within. The Communists even told us how they would overthrow our government: infiltrate our schools, our media and our own political parties. They are now well on their way.
Our enemies take advantage when our most basic societal unit, the family, is weakened and when long held traditions and morals of our culture are trashed. Further erosion of our freedom occurs when fundamentals are neglected — basic things such as faith in God, moral standards, honoring our history and maintaining integrity of our country’s principles and institutions.
My parents taught me as a young child the Pledge of Allegiance along with my daily prayers. Even before I went to school, I learned to keep a moment of silence on Nov. 11 to honor our veterans who fought or died for my country. Though I may not have understood it all, I knew.
I understood that truth-telling, keeping my word, treating people the way I would want to be treated were all desirable actions and necessary for our world to get along. I learned that each of us has freedom of speech and that we must respect those in authority. I was taught the principles of voting and the rule of the majority, as well as respect for and protection of the rights of the minority. I understood the concept and necessity of playing by the rules.
It seems much in our society has moved far from those ideals. Even though marriage was instituted by God, many today choose something different. Far too many children no longer grow up with a mother and a father, or with anyone who will teach them the moral precepts of a loving and righteous Creator. Appreciation for our country is often ridiculed or denigrated. Lying and underhanded business practices are common experiences. Disrespecting others or “canceling” them seems to be accepted behavior. Contempt for authority and bullying to achieve what we want seem to be the norm. Cheating is allowed, even celebrated. And now, censorship of free speech — if it is
someone we don’t like or disagree with — is okay.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but what we allow to happen to someone else without standing against wrong behavior will eventually come back around to hurt us.
There is hope however. We can still defeat Communism. It isn’t too late to change this downward spiral. It begins with us. Each of us has a choice to make for our own life regarding following God, our ultimate moral standard or choosing an ever-moving situational morality. We can still choose honesty instead of deception. We have the opportunity to respect and treat others in the same manner we would want for ourselves. We can be decent and do the right thing. We can speak out against bullying and censorship. We might even be able to recognize that we each have an opinion and we have a right to have it, without hurling insults, or worse, “stones.”
Jesus said, “You who are without sin, cast the first stone.” NEWSFLASH — we are all guilty. Let us then be forgiving of one another and then follow Jesus’ command, “Go and sin no more.”
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
