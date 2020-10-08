Though President Trump is not known for his intellect, he is certainly crafty and seems to have a clear idea of those who will vote for him. He has the skill of distraction, using the present outrage to distract from his previous outrages. He rules the United States like a long-term episode of “The Apprentice.” He counts on the approval of voters who believe reality shows are “real” instead of low-cost, carefully staged entertainment. As many dictators around the world have discovered, Trump knows he needs to be re-elected to avoid prosecution for crimes he committed before and during his time in office.
His current obsession is to undermine the Nov. 3 election to ensure a second term. His Postmaster General set in motion a method to strategically undermine mail-in ballots. After a judge required LeJoy to re-install all the high-speed sorting machines, LeJoy responded that all those machines had been disassembled for scrap parts and could not be re-installed. In a written opinion by the Washington State U.S District Judge, LeJoy’s actions “established distrust and undermined the legitimacy of the upcoming elections.” It’s important to note 72 percent of those dismantled machines were in counties that Clinton won. At this time, it’s unknown how that judge will respond.
Trump is using the immense power of the federal government and his bully pulpit to undermine the election. He has undermined the separation of powers and dismantled congressional checks and balances. With a compliant Republican Senate, Trump knows the courts are too slow to stop him. It’s impossible to predict what other norm busting, legal or illegal actions he might take to ensure a second term.
In his nearly four years as president, he has succeeded in undermining our intelligence and justice agencies and so much more. Either by ignorance or by design, he engineered the chaos of the spread of the Coronavirus and the resulting deaths and economic disaster. While that may somehow serve his agenda in a second term, it’s frightening to imagine the retribution he will inflict on those who do not approve of how he’s governed, regardless of political affiliation.
There is no more vital election in my lifetime. I fear the Trump administration’s governing chaos will be normalized into future administrations. I also fear Republicans will not be able to disentangle themselves from the aspiring dictator they propped up and still remain a viable political party.
Joyce Berger
