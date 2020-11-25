Every four years for decades, Americans have been glued to their TVs anticipating the results of the presidential election. It took a few days this year for the news media to finally announce the results of each state’s votes. Joe Biden clearly had the majority votes and there were nationwide joyous celebrations. We’d finally voted the Trump regime out of office. Come Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden will become the President of the United States in spite of hundreds of ways Trump tried to subvert the citizens’ right to vote. People of color, specifically black women, have our gratitude for their powerful voter activism that gave us our country back.
Predictably, Trump asserted fraud, rigged system, etc. as he did in the 2016 election and continued throughout his time in office. This time, however, he has the support of powerful Republicans who are either afraid of him or need the support of Trump’s base. Trump is not a stupid man; he knows the conspiracy and rigged system theories are fantasy and he knows his base will support him regardless of whatever he’s said or done. No president has ever attempted this massive undertaking to subvert our most basic democratic right to choose our president.
Fortunately, the conservative, Republican Secretary of State in Georgia is a person of integrity and has maintained his non-partisan commitment to a free and fair election in spite of intense pressure by the Trump White House. As a result of Trump’s dozens of tweets, he and other secretaries of state in swing states are enduring threats of violence and death threats.
Teams of lawyers have been commissioned by Trump to take the election results to court without evidence in blatant and transparent racist efforts in majority black districts to void votes. Due to lack of evidence, they’ve lost 32 and counting court cases, some by judges appointed during Trump’s term. Giuliani made an embarrassing and bizarre performance before the court without evidence in his first court appearance as an attorney in nearly three decades.
Clearly, the Trump agenda is to undermine public trust in the election process, the glue that binds our sacred democracy. A lot of lawyers have made a lot of money with his tactics to remain in office. A few law firms have opted to no longer represent Trump’s legal case to avoid the humiliation of involvement in these baseless lawsuits.
Trump is endangering our country with his multiple racist attempts to void citizen legal votes. He is putting the entire country in jeopardy by denying the Biden-Harris team from access to begin an organized transition. Transition is not just a formality but a necessity to ensure an orderly transition of power. The transition has been respected by every modern president until Trump chose to sabotage this vital process. National security and control of the Trump Covid-19 pandemic are at stake. Trump is securing his legacy by burning down the house as he departs. As presidents have said, I certainly hope “God blesses America” to protect us from the damage Trump has done and will continue to do long past his failed presidency. The Trump aberration will corrupt our culture for a long time.
Joyce Berger
