Dear Rep. Doggett and Sen. Hensley,
Please allow me to share with you a very real public safety concern that I have. And so that you may understand that I have some knowledge of the issue I want to discuss, know that I am an honorably retired police lieutenant of over 25 years service.
You have always been a champion of law and order and of the rights of the citizens of Tennessee. I call on you to vigorously oppose the governor’s proposed “Red Flag” laws. Such laws trample on the Second Amendment, Fourth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment “Due Process Rights” of law-abiding citizens.
Under these laws, a disaffected relative, angry domestic partner, vindictive public official or anti-Second Amendment health care provider who simply disagrees with another citizen, may go before a judge and, without any substantiation or notice to you, claim you or I are dangerous and have us disarmed “on the threat of death,” if we don’t immediately comply.
Imagine one of your political enemies falsely accusing you of being dangerous simply because of a statement in defense of your fundamental Christian faith, your political stand on abortion, opposition to forced vaccination with Emergency Use Authorized “medicine” or Second Amendment Rights, and that enemy secretly going before a judge to have you disarmed with no notice to you. The first you know of the problem is when officers show up at your front door demanding entry.
Under an Extreme Risk Protection Order or “ERPO,” law enforcement officials commonly show up at one’s home at daylight with an order from a judge to seize firearms of the citizen who has not broken any law but, without any notice, trial or hearing, is deemed dangerous to self or others. Such a scenario is a recipe for disaster, as was shown in Maryland a few years ago where 61-year-old Gary Willis was shot to death by police. One of Willis’ aunts alleged to a judge that Gary was quick to vigorously speak his mind on a variety of issues and sought the order because she thought his statements were “dangerous.” When Gary was awakened by officers pounding on his door at 5:17 a.m., he came to the door with a gun in his hand. In seconds, he was dead. His only crime: having a gun in his own home when government officials showed up due to a relative’s unsubstantiated allegation to a judge.
ERPO or Red Flag laws would not have protected the children who were murdered in Nashville by an anti-Christian, gender-confused woman who thought she was a man. The same type of officials who refuse to release her pre-shooting “manifesto” desire that the General Assembly sign off on giving them more power to control law-abiding citizens.
And how do law-abiding citizens defend themselves while they wait to get their firearm(s) back? How will “little people” pay their substantial legal bills required to get them returned? And what is the remedy for negligent handling and storage of valuable firearms by careless law enforcement officials when they are taken away, sometimes for months? The proposed law will cause way more problems than it could solve.
Please stand up for us again. Oppose Gov. Lee’s misguided effort to “protect the law-abiding Tennessean from himself.”
Our lives, our fortunes and our Sacred Honor,
Ralph Long
2790 Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
