Even at the end of life, there can be a lot of living to do. Hospice volunteers help patients and families create meaningful moments and lasting memories. Right here in our community, 44 trained volunteers work with Compassus hospice patients and families, giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible at the end of life.
In times of crisis, volunteers are even more integral to the health and safety of vulnerable patients. Considering coronavirus social distancing recommendations, Compassus volunteers are lending their time in different ways: shopping for groceries, running errands and delivering meals to the patients and loved ones we serve. Recently, however, we are making strides slowly into face-to-face visits. Although limited at this time, the support of Compassus volunteers is unwavering. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
April 17-23 is National Volunteer Week, and every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgment.
I encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming a hospice volunteer to contact Compassus–Columbia and Lawrenceburg [which serves Giles County] at 931-398-8920 or to visit compassus.com/volunteers to learn more. Hospice volunteer opportunities are endless, and all hospice volunteers receive free training. Whether volunteering a few hours a month or six hours a week, all efforts are appreciated and needed!
Our volunteers are the heart of hospice!
Sincerely,
Lindsay Dugger, Volunteer Coordinator
830 Hatcher Lane, Columbia, TN 38401
