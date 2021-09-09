We have been warned! A house divided against itself cannot stand. The Bible gives us this wisdom along with other words that tell us how to live. We seem to have forgotten that we are all still Americans, even when we do not agree. We seem to have two views of who we want to be, yet we must recognize that if we destroy America, we will not BE at all.
Yes, differences are great and many. We have always held many different opinions, but until the last 10 years or so, we were able to disagree yet remain united as a country. For the most part, until recently, we could allow and hear others’ ideas without hate, violence or muzzling their opinions.
There are some great divides that do not make sense. Some seem to think “the government” will take care of us. We ARE the government and must take steps to work and take care of ourselves. Some seem to think killing in any form will have no consequences. We can’t castigate police for killing one person, yet ignore the murder of Ashli Babbitt without telling Americans what happened. Why do we require vaccines at the cost of a person’s job and mandate masks to “protect” us from covid, but at the same time allow hundreds of thousands of outsiders to come through our southern border without covid testing, vaccines or masks?
Hundreds of normal citizens with no guns have been arrested, with dozens remaining in Washington, DC, jails for months on no greater charge than “trespassing” or parading without a permit. The FBI has admitted there was no conspiracy to bring down the government in January. At the same time, murdering mobs have burned cities, destroyed property and looted businesses and were then allowed to go free, if they were arrested at all.
We had 26,000 troops in our nation’s capital to “protect” our politicians, yet only 5,000 troops were in Afghanistan which resulted in American citizens being abandoned and billions of dollars of military equipment being left behind to be used by one of the world’s most evil terrorist groups. And, why are we the only country who will not allow our children to return to school? We keep our children masked and isolated for a disease that has a recovery rate of 99 percent. See the facts on the CDC website.
All of these things are being used to heighten fear and anxiety, ruin the economy, divide, and to gain and maintain control over people.
Christians, we must put our differences aside and see that we are dealing with a massive struggle between good and evil — not political parties or individuals, though the devil is using them to create hate and strife. If we do not unite to stand against these evils at home and abroad, we will not have a united states or America.
In order to keep America, we have a responsibility. Those whose hearts do not belong to God cannot do this. So WE must. Each of us must humble ourselves, pray, seek God and turn from our own unrighteous behaviors. God has promised if we do those things, He is faithful and will listen, forgive our sin and heal our land.
Throughout our nation’s history, presidents, military leaders, business personnel and ordinary people have recognized God’s sovereign power over our lives and our land. If each of us will recommit to Him, on the Bible’s authority, God will honor our true repentance and we will see His salvation in the land of the living.
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.