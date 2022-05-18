Dear Fellow Humans,
I am trying to be a Christian — and it is getting harder and harder as this world crowds out the Lord’s Day (Sunday) with so many things that are advertised to us as being our “right” and our “reward” for working all week.
I listened to our preacher last week as he spoke about the “latter days” … before the Lord returns and Judgment Day is upon us. There will be a great “falling away” from the faith. If you go by the church building on Sunday morning, you’ll see less and less vehicles. But as you drive by the convenience markets, you’ll sure see a lot of recreational vehicles, ready for “a well-earned day of rest and relaxation” before going back to work on Monday.
Who gave you that “right” or “reward?” Was it your employer? Was it you, through all your hard work? Or was it the government who tells employers that they can only work you 40 hours a week without extra compensation? Could it possibly have been someone who worked for six days and then rested?
I learned at an early age that on a farm there is no “rest and relaxation.” There is always work to do. But my parents set aside Sunday to go to church. Because they knew who had given them everything they had. It was GOD. You know that air in your lungs? God put it there. Take a look at Genesis (the beginning) and see that God formed man out of the dust of the earth and spittle, then breathed the breath of life into him.
I know there are people out there that believe we humans are the evolution of something else, but at some point someone made that starting point. I really don’t think a couple of atoms bumped together accidentally and <BANG> humanity occurred.
Do you honestly think that everything you have is by your own hand? Who gave you the ability to do your job? The boss or the guy who trained you? Well, maybe they helped, but don’t you think that your ability to learn had a little bit to do with it? God gave us a brain and the ability to use it or abuse it. Now, don’t ask me to look at an unfolded box and tell you how it will look once folded… my mind doesn’t work that way. I’m more of a puzzle solver, take it apart and then put it back together again. That’s how my mind works.
Are we still a Christian nation? That is the foundation the U.S. was built on. I pray that we can still right this sinking ship. The United States is in danger of losing God’s grace. It may already be a thing of the past… but if not, why does it seem that no one cares? Imagine yourself in what most of us call “third world” countries; could you live there? I believe that is where the U.S. would be without God’s grace.
My dad, God rest his soul, said for years that the world was getting way too cocky and that God would get enough and it would end. The latter days are here. I am not predicting the end of the world… but it sure looks closer today than it did yesterday and I do NOT WANT TO BE FOUND outside the Lord on that day.
Mary Jane Knox
2150 Weakley Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
