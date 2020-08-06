COVID-19 infections in Giles County have risen from one March 29 to 351 on Aug. 3 with an average increase lately of about 10 new cases per day.
Last week, more than 400,000 new cases were reported in the United States.
President Trump declared COVID-19 will “disappear” which is the first time I’ve heard him utter truth. As a country, we have experience with epidemics Trump ignored. Native American populations were reduced by an estimated 80 percent following European and disease arrival in the Americas. We have the history of the “Spanish” flu (it was first detected on a military base in Kansas) that lasted from 1918 to 1919, killing 625,000 in the U.S. and 50 million worldwide. Obama had a comprehensive pandemic response plan that Trump discarded. President Trump was correct; Covid-19 will eventually “disappear” as humans become immune or die. The President’s: “I alone can fix this” rhetoric is directly responsible for this disastrous epidemic and economic failure.
COVID-19 is now established in the human population, and Covid-19 will continue to sicken and kill humans. A successful vaccine will inhibit its growth but will not destroy it until herd immunity exists.
Since January, Trump’s response has been to deny the threat, voiced racist slurs against the Chinese, has undermined and belittled the CDC expertise and science in general. He spreads Covid-19 conspiracy theories to provide talking points for his followers. He’s recently changed the rhetoric so that masks are now “patriotic,” but he continues his impotent response. The president’s political response has been uncoordinated, ignorant and chaotic, leaving individual states to compete guaranteeing transmission from state to state and ensuring the economic decline that has followed.
The epidemic has spread from both coasts and gradually infected the less densely populated middle U.S. including Giles County. The U.S. is shamed to lead the world in both infection and death rates while other countries have controlled the spread. We are shamed we have not learned from those successful responses. We are shamed that Europe and Canada have banned the U.S. from travel to their countries.
Trump’s ignorant, irrational response has established infection rates such that strategic contact tracing is difficult. Without strategic testing and contact tracing, we have no mechanism to identify pockets of infection that allow containing transmission.
This COVID-19 tragedy is President Trump’s fulfillment of his campaign promise: “I alone can fix this.”
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
