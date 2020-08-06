When I attended the meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen July 20, I had no idea that I would be compelled to speak before the group. However, after listening to the words pouring from the mouths of some of the other speakers degrading Sam Davis, the Confederates and the Southern people in general, including my many ancestors who fought for the South in the Civil War, I felt there was no other choice but to rise and share some of my views.
Although many people had spoken before I was able to get through the crowd and near enough to the meeting room to hear what was being said, after entering the room I heard a white woman say, although I can’t remember her exact words, that the monument to the traitor, Sam Davis, should be hauled to the dump and deposited there along with all the other garbage. Her other remarks regarding the Southern people were no more respectful.
I believe that lady’s name is Pamela Daniels. I can’t understand why such a nice lady would live in a filthy, Southern town such as this — or does she? Surely she is not a community organizer or an outside agitator. No, we all know that sort of thing doesn’t happen in our country! But, I do believe we all have a right to believe what we want and to say pretty much what we want whether or not others agree.
The story of Sam Davis is well known and I will not go into it here except to say that the sacrifice of his life should be an example of what we all, regardless of race, should be willing to do for a friend. However, I dare say that neither I, anyone reading this nor anyone who has ever lived in this town would have the courage to do what he did. His monument is not standing on our town square to represent the Confederacy or even a Confederate soldier, but rather to remind us of the selfless sacrifice of the life of a young man barely 21 years old. If it were there simply to depict a Confederate soldier there would stand several hundred monuments representing the men from Giles County who fought to protect their homeland, many losing their lives in that cruel, terrible conflict.
As to the questions of removal of the Sam Davis monument and the changing of place names dedicated to his memory, I could personally agree to any/all these actions only after perhaps two or three civil, public discussions over a period of some 60 to 90 days followed by these questions being placed on the ballot and voted on by the people of Giles County. This should be rather simple being able to be accomplished at the ballot box in November. The will of the people would not be contested by me and hopefully by few others.
Thomas Jefferson said, “We in America do not have government by the majority — we have government by the majority who participate… All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.”
Maurice E. Woodard
118 Mimi Circle, Pulaski, TN 38478
