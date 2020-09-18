I would like to take this time to express my complete and utter joy in realizing that the residents of Campbellsville are so supportive of Joe Biden for president that they are stealing his signs from our personal property to place on theirs, I’m guessing.
When I first noticed mine missing from my property, I was miffed, but soon felt bad that people must not know where they can get their own, so they had to take mine.
I’m providing the following information to ensure everyone has the opportunity to obtain their own signs: email your request to demsgilesco@gmail.com and they’ll work with you to obtain a sign.
Again, thanks for showing your support for Biden.
Rosemary Dunavant Martin
3850 Big Dry Creek Road, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.