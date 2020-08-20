For years, the Republican Party has had a wish list including dismantling Social Security, privatizing the Postal Service and more recently, “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.
President Trump is using Republicans’ tools to achieve their long-term objectives and also to rig and sabotage the 2020 election to ensure his re-election.
Since July, mail service in my rural area in the vicinity of Minor Hill has slowed to a crawl. For example, the Aug. 5 edition of the Pulaski Citizen delivered on Aug. 12. My online order did not deliver for more than one month and sat at a transfer point for most of that time. Trump’s Postmaster General has a background in logistics so he’s well equipped to dismantle the highly mechanized postal system enabling the sabotage of absentee ballots and the November election. Some of his actions to both slow the mail and employ methods to interfere with the 2020 election include dismantling vital sortation equipment and banning overtime. He has either reassigned or dismissed at least 23 key leadership personnel, ensuring management cannot stop his deliberate destruction. Expense is a reason FedEx and UPS transfer mailings to the postal service for rural delivery. Rural delivery is just too expensive for private mail delivery.
Trump’s several executive orders including eliminating payroll taxes (which are due next year) is another pathway to endanger Social Security. Payroll taxes are the Social Security funding base. Trump promises to eliminate payroll taxes in his next term thereby ensuring Social Security and Medicare no longer exist.
The Affordable Care Act is now before the Supreme Court and a decision is not scheduled ‘til after the election. Should the Supreme Court decide against the ACA, pre-existing conditions are eliminated, children under 26 will no longer be eligible on the parents’ insurance and millions of people will lose their insurance among other protections provided by the ACA. People with diabetes, heart conditions or anything an insurance company deems as pre-existing will be priced out of the insurance marketplace.
Our three branches of government were designed to protect us from a dictator. The Judiciary moves too slowly to prevent severe damage, the Republican majority Senate is impotent and complicit in Trump’s authoritarian governance. The Executive branch is out of control. Forget complaining to your Senator or Representative; Marsha Blackburn aligns with Trump and Lamar Alexander is unengaged in policy. I am weary of all this “winning” with President Trump.
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
