In February, on tape, President Trump confirmed his knowledge of the danger of Covid-19. He clearly admitted the potential of rapid spread of the lethal virus to people of all ages and the potential death toll resulting from this virus.
For the next several months, Trump consistently lied about the virus, calling it a “hoax,” a Democratic plot to his re-election, that children are not impacted with the virus, blamed the Obama administration, politicized wearing a mask and much, much more. Instead of a coordinated response to a national emergency, he emasculated the CDC experts and withdrew from the World Health Organization. He introduced chaos by turning over all virus response to the states, ensuring lack of coordination and competition and drastic price increases and scarcity of medical equipment.
With the [United States] death toll reaching 200,000 people, growing at the rate of about 1,000 a day, and the economic disaster resulting, he credits himself with a great response to the virus as part of his re-election campaign. Trump believes repeating lies results in truth.
The U.S. election is 50-plus days in the future. Due to fear of the Trump Virus, much of the public is rationally choosing to vote by mail. This has given Trump another opportunity to add to his schemes to corrupt our election using his new Postmaster General. Louis Lejoy has a lengthy history in logistics as a USPS contract carrier and has started the complex task of sabotaging delivery of mail. How many ballots will not be delivered or delivered late due to his skill and “reorganizing”?
Now there’s the whistleblower (a senior DHS official) complaint that he was told to stop providing analysis of the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 election because it was “unflattering to Trump” and it made “the president look bad.” These vital analyses are necessarily shared with the FBI, other federal law enforcement agencies and state and local governments.
Trump has routinely called Russian interference a “hoax,” even though such interference was clearly verified and documented in the 2016 election. Trump is denying us the certain knowledge Russia is again working to infiltrate our election systems and spread fake news on his behalf. Repeated lies are not the truth.
It’s impossible to know what else Trump can and will do to de-legitimize the 2020 election by spreading lies. It’s possible Nancy Pelosi might be the temporary president on Jan. 20, 2021, because a final vote total tally can’t yet be determined.
These are the dubious gifts Donald J. Trump leaves for us and for the history of this shameful presidency and a Trump-enabling, shameful Republican Senate.
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
(1) comment
I could not have said it better myself. It is really a disgrace to the office of President.
