Pulaski Exchange Club Students of the Month (from left) Jackson Alsup, Emily Russell and Kolton Hood are congratulated by PEC members Tish Lochridge (left) and Sylvia Harrison. All athletes, each of the Richland grads worked part-time while finishing high school and diligently prepared for their futures. Alsup played basketball from sixth grade onward and added soccer in eighth grade. His future plans include attending Columbia State with the end goal of becoming a nurse in a hospital emergency department. Russell played basketball and was a member of HOSA, Beta Club, Art Club, FBLA, FCA, Student Council and the Yearbook Staff. She plans to pursue a career in real estate. Hood played basketball and soccer, was voted Most School Spirit and was a member of FFA, Beta Club and the Bank of Frankewing Student Advisory Board. Active in 4-H, he has spent a lifetime helping on the family cattle farm and strives to learn all he can to increase the farm’s success. Paul Manke / PEC
