The Richland Raiders will take the field as a Class 2A football team this fall for the first time since 2008.
However, the schedule RHS will face this year is not unfamiliar to coach Nick Patterson and many of the Raider faithful.
“When I was at Lewis County, I played most of these guys, or we played them the last couple years in non-region games, so I’m pretty familiar with them,” Patterson said. “I think we were playing in the toughest 1A region in the state the last few years, so I think that helped kind of prepare us for this. It’s kind of the same thing. We don’t feel like there’s anyone we can’t play with, but at the same time, we have to show up and play ball every week to have a chance.”
This year’s Region 5-AA foes will include Mt. Pleasant and Summertown, who the Raiders have played as region opponents in recent years, as well as Forrest, Cascade and Loretto. The Rockets were the lone club in the newly-formed region to finish above .500 last season, finishing 7-5 and advancing to the second round of the 2A Playoffs.
Patterson said his team graduated some really good talent from last season’s 3-6 team, but he believes this year’s club has dependable players to step in with another strong, experienced line.
“They’re our hardest working group as a whole,” Patterson said of the line. “They’re junior heavy, but there’s a mix of a few seniors. It’s just a good group of kids we’re excited about having. The biggest thing for them is not to get overly complacent or confident in their ability and to continue to be hungry to be the best group, and I think they have the ability to be very dominant in our region and in 2A.”
The team returns six players who have previous starting experience at line including center Chandler Thomason, guards Kenton Bostater and Jon Young, tackles Jackson McCandless and Jacob Rose, as well as Andrew McCormack who has now moved to the tight end position after multiple years on the line.
The coach said his team will lean on its run game and may spread the field less than last season, but new starting quarterback Bryce Miller threw for at least three touchdowns in a recent scrimmage against Huntland, he added.
Miller will take over as the starting quarterback after serving as the backup to Sam Edwards who will now be the team’s top running back. Miller boasts impressive size and strength for a sophomore, but it was his poise that was of particular note to coaches this fall.
Edwards meanwhile has improved his cutting ability and elusiveness this offseason, Patterson said. He added the former quarterback already had impressive field vision and a natural, attacking running ability. Backing up Edwards at running back will be a new crop of freshmen including the duo of Lucas Eslick and Andrew Huff who ran all over middle school defenses a season ago. Nash Patty brings versatility to the position group after serving in several roles last year as an eighth grader, while soccer star Daniel Hewitt is a player who the coach also praised for his skills which translate to both sports.
Joining McCormack at tight end will be multi-year starter Tyler Seals, while Ethan Workman returns as one of his team’s top receivers joined by Austin Willis, Trevor Meadows, Jayden Pryor, Colton Trimble and Easton Hewitt. At the multi-faceted position of H-back, the team will employ Brayden Adams, Jay Doutit and Robert Pierce.
Defensively, the team will line up in multiple fronts as Patterson said he expects to see virtually every type of high school offense at some point this season.
The interior line will include Jon Young at nose guard with Denton Watkins, Josh Workman and Tyler Montero serving as big bodied defensive enforcers at tackle. On the edge, Seals returns after playing both linebacker and defensive end joined by McCormack, one of the team’s most prolific pass rushers in recent years.
The linebacker position is a group in which the team saw significant departures due to graduation last season, which now leads to a large group of players vying to fill in valuable minutes.
Douthit, Pierce, Adams, Cameron Taylor and Mathias Lugert were some of the names Patterson mentioned at linebacker as well as former transfers Jessie James and Tyger Barnett.
In the secondary, Ethan Workman and Meadows return at cornerback with significant experience. Joining the two will be Easton Hewitt, Trimble, B.J. Stinnett and Blaine Harmon. Edwards returns to the defensive side of the ball now that he no longer fills the quarterback position, starting at safety alongside Ben Teegarden. The position group has considerable depth with the coach listing Huff, Pryor, Willis, Petty and Reed Calahan as other candidates to see the field at the position.
The coach said the biggest position battle on the team, though, may be at kicker where the returning starter, Trimble, is now being pushed by James, a soccer player and former Columbia Central football player. At punter, Trimble is competing against Willis and Ethan Workman.
Patterson added the most important thing for the team this season will be the same principle he has harped on ever since taking over as the school’s head coach: toughness.
“It’s really important for us. We want to be the tougher team every night we play, and we want to be the most disciplined team every night we play. If we can be those two things, I think we have a great shot to win every ball game we play. We’re not always going to be the fastest or the biggest or the strongest. A lot of times, we’re not, but if we can control our effort and we can out physical them and be the most disciplined team and make the fewest mistakes, then we’re going to have a good shot,” he said.
