Ava Shrader nearly threw her fourth no-hitter of the season, as Richland shut out Collinwood in softball to complete the season sweep last Thursday, 4-0.
Shrader, Richland’s junior ace, needed only 11 pitches to strike out the side in order in the top of the first inning.
In the second, she gave up her only hit of the evening, a bloop single to center. On the next play, third baseman Gracie Braden made the best defensive play of the night, sprinting in to catch a bunt attempt and completing the double play with the throw to first to pick off the runner.
Collinwood did not put another runner on base. Shrader finished with 11 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
The Lady Raiders pushed the game’s first run across in the second when Braden doubled to the wall in left. She was chased home by another double by Maggie White.
Shrader then aided her own cause at the plate with a two-run double in the third that scored Katie Garner and Katelyn Bass.
RHS pushed the lead to 4-0 in the sixth when Shrader singled and her courtesy runner, Tori Beth Fox, later scored with the help of an error.
Richland finished the night with six hits led by Shrader who finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Braden finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run. White was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Katie Garner walked and scored. Bass was 1-for-3 with a run.
Collinwood’s ace, Alyssa Gray, had a strong night in the circle as well. The right-hander pitched six innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs, issuing one walk and striking out seven batters.
Addie Quillen accounted for the team’s only base hit with her single in the second.
Richland improved to 7-0 in the district standings, having already clinched first place. Wayne County is second in the standings, while Collinwood currently holds third.
Thursday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.