A late push by J.P. Easterling and Mt. Pleasant led to a season-opening loss for the Richland Middle School football team, 32-6, at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
The first regular season contest revealed a host of positives and negatives for the Raiders who struggled to slow down a Mt. Pleasant rushing attack that relied on consistent gains in the first half and long scoring plays in the second.
On the offensive side of the ball, Richland made it clear the coaching staff is more than willing to air the ball out, even with a young set of skill position players. Two-thirds of Richland’s play calls were for passing plays over the course of the evening.
The contest opened with a successful onside attempt in which the Raiders’ Landon Harbison placed a perfect kick 10 yards down the field, and Aylin Kennedy dove onto the loose ball to give Richland possession at the opponents’ 45-yard line.
Sixth grade quarterback Gavin Shrader found Kennedy for a 16-yard catch and run before then connecting with Harbison for a 12-yard pass to move into the opponent’s red zone. However, Shrader lofted a pass that was intercepted by Easterling and nearly returned for a score.
Easterling rushed into the end zone on the fourth play of the following drive for his first of three scores on the day to give the Tigers an 8-0 lead with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Shrader rebounded from the early mistake, and Kennedy continued to show why he was the Raiders’ player of the game, as the two connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to pull back within 8-6 the following drive, failing the two-point conversion.
Richland had its best defensive performance of the day on the next possession, failing to stop Mt. Pleasant but forcing the Tigers to run out of time on the RMS one-yard line as time expired. The drive spanned 12 plays and 75 yards but resulted in no points for Mt. Pleasant as the road team still clung to an 8-6 lead heading into halftime.
The pivotal moment of the game came on the first drive of the second half. Richland received the ball to begin the third quarter and began the march at midfield. Shrader found Harbison for a 22-yard pass. On third and 15, a screen to Brody Waldron set up fourth and short. The coaches then changed up the offensive strategy, employing the wildcat formation with Kennedy taking the snaps. Kennedy converted the fourth and short and then rushed down to the two-yard line to set up second and goal.
Mt. Pleasant invaded the backfield on a hand-off to force a five-yard loss, and a low snap doomed the fourth and goal attempt as Shrader threw his second interception of the day.
The Tigers scored on each of the next three drives as Easterling led his team 99 yards, capped by his 27-yard rushing touchdown to push the score to 16-6.
Shrader completed a 14-yard pass to Waldron to open the next possession but followed with his third interception of the day. Easterling needed just two plays to score on a 66-yard rushing touchdown for a 24-6 Mt. Pleasant lead with 4:30 remaining.
A turnover on downs officially ended the last of the Raiders’ hopes, and the Tigers’ Braydon Parrish capped the nights’ scoring with a 50-yard rushing touchdown to bring the conference contest to its final score of 32-6.
Kennedy led his team in receiving with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown as well as two rushes for 12 yards and a recovered onside kick.
Shrader completed 8-of-20 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Harbison reeled in two passes for 34 yards. Waldron caught three passes for 33 yards, and Camron Stinnett added a 12-yard reception to round out the team’s receivers.
The Raiders struggled to develop a rushing attack with 10 attempts for just 10 yards.
