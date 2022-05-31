A minimum 4 percent raise for all employees was part of the budget that was recommended by the Giles County Commission’s Schools Committee as part of the school system’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
“Maybe we can re-evaluate this and do more next year,” Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said, adding that the increase would not be much above the state minimum in the upcoming years.”
“This budget does have a request of raising maintenance of effort around $400,000,” she said, adding that only one person voted against the budget at the previous night’s school board meeting.
“Everybody has to realize that this increase is not costing the taxpayers any more money,” Giles County District 3 Commissioner Mike Cesarini said. “We are already bringing this money in; we are just making sure it is going to the teachers.”
While all the employees will be receiving raises, some positions “were absorbed either through retirements, nonrenewals or resignations, but we did have to increase two special ed teachers,” Moore-Sumners said, adding that the addition was due to an increase in special education students.
Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said the number of special education students in sixth-12th grades has increased from 14 to 16 percent in the last year and is “over 600 countywide.”
Even after the increase, it would be one teacher per 20 students who require additional assistance,” Giles County School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said.
He said the schools were struggling to keep teachers in science, upper-level math and chemistry.
Schools committee Chair Stoney Jackson suggested to raise the maintenance of effort to $500,000 with half of the extra $100,000 going to diesel and the other half going to medical.
“Diesel fuel it going to get outrageously high,” Jackson said.
The committee agreed to send the school system budget, with the $500,000 increase in maintenance of effort, to the commission’s budget committee for its day-long meeting May 23 to consider the entire county budget.
“A lot of hours have been spent on this budget,” Moore-Sumners said. “It’s as good as it can be, there’s not any extra in here. It’s strictly a bare bones budget.”
In other business during its meeting, the schools committee:
• Voted to recommend an amendment to move $19,900 from the Giles County Maintenance supervisor’s budget, and the rest to be moved from an instructional fund, for the purchase of a utility truck for $46,732 for the maintenance department.
• Voted to recommend sending the School Food Service to the budget committee which will include the continuation of the free and reduced lunch program for another year.
• Voted to recommend the School Capital Projects budget.
• Voted to recommend the Capital Projects #2 budget that will go toward architects, engineers related to the school system’s building improvements program.
• Heard Schools Committee Member Duane Jones commend Vanderpool “for standing up for the property tax vote that is coming up this year… [and for telling] the board this is what we need to do for the education of our children, and I appreciate his stand on that.”
• Heard that UV sanitation being installed in all Giles County schools over the summer was a “plausible goal.”
