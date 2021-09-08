Job Available
The City of Lynnville is accepting applications for City Recorder. Job responsibilities include but not limited to general office administrative duties. Experience in Microsoft Office, Quickbooks and Customer service. The City recorder reports to the Board of Mayor and Alderman. Experience in local government is a plus. Please call 931-527-3158 or drop off resume at Lynnville City Hall 151 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Run date September 8, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1975-21
ESTATE OF Frances M. Breeding, Deceased, Date of Death: 10-13-2020
Notice is hereby given that on August 30th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Frances M. Breeding, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-30-21 Co-Executor, Richard Michael Breeding
8-30-21 Co-Executor, Mary Darlene Mangrum
8-30-21 Attorney, Sam Garner
8-30-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1974-21
ESTATE OF Gerald Carpenter, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-11-2021
Notice is hereby given that on August 26th, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of Gerald Carpenter, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
8-26-21 Personal Representative, Rachele Jeakle
8-26-21 Attorney, Robert C. Henry
8-26-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE NO. P -1976-21
ESTATE OF James Rand Hayes, Deceased, Date of Death: 08-22-2021
Notice is hereby given that on September 1st, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect of the Estate of James Rand Hayes, Deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Giles County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or otherwise, against his/her Estate, are required to file same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribe in (1), (2) or (3), otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
1. Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting as the case may be) of this Notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
2. Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1); or
3. Twelve (12) months from the Decedent's date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.
9-1-21 Executrix, Carolyn Phillips Hayes
9-1-21 Attorney, A. Colbrook Baddour
9-1-21 Clerk & Master, Crystal G. Greene
First run date September 8, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEWISBURG
No. 2021-CV-30
LYSBETH ESTELLE HUGHES
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
LEVI MATTHEW HUGHES,
Defendant/Husband,
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Pulaski Citizen Newspaper, to notify Respondent, Levi Matthew Hughes, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners attorney, Debbie Z. Boudreaux, whose address is 205 West Commerce Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent.
This 21st day of July, 2021.
Mike Wiles
Clerk
First run date September 1, 2021
NOTICE
JOHNATHAN HENDERSON PITTS you are hereby noticed that Derrick Paul Golden and Madison Lindsey Golden have filed a petition against you seeking the termination of your parental rights relative to A.J.M., a female child born on June 21, 2017.
It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Stacie Odeneal, Attorney for Petitioners, 411 W. Gaines St, P O Box 392, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 36464, (931-762-4012), an Answer to the Petition to Terminate Parental Right and for Adoption by a Step-Parent filed by Petitioners, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann 36-1-117(n) and Tenn. R. Civ. P. 55 for the relief demanded in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Giles County Chancery Court Clerk and Masters Office in Pulaski, Tennessee.
ENTERED THIS 20th day of August 2021.
Stella L. Hargrove, Judge
The Odeneal Firm -
Beth Ladner - Administrative Assistant
P.O.Box 392
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
931-762-4012 ph
931-762-4072 fax
First run date September 1, 2021
POSITION AVAILABLE FOR STREET
AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
The City of Pulaski, Tennessee, Street and Sanitation Department is accepting applications for a truck driver/laborer. The successful applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must also possess a CDL license or must receive necessary training for obtaining a CDL.
A complete job description is available at City Hall, 203 South First Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478. Applications will be accepted until MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021. For further information, please contact Chad Witt, Street Superintendent at (931) 363- 3234.
The City of Pulaski is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against nor exclude any person from its program benefits or participation because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.
City of Pulaski
Terry Harrison City Administrator
First run date September 8, 2021
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Redistricting Committee
The Redistricting Committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom at the Courthouse Annex (Suntrust Bank).
The agenda to be discussed is as follows:
1) Number of Districts / Commissioners in the Districts
2) Redistricting of District 3) Any other business
Run date September 8, 2021
