While Covid-19 robbed the world of much of the live musical performances in 2020, hope is on the horizon as live concerts are gearing up in 2021. A favorite local live performance staple, Martin Methodist College’s Songwriter’s Dream series is getting ready to roll out April 8 along the campus green with three awesome artists, including the very talented singer-songwriter Andrea Pearson.
A British Columbia, Canada, native, Pearson began her musical journey at 9 years old. She said that although she comes from a big family, the youngest of five children, she along with her late father were the only two who were musically inclined.
“I used to sing around the house all the time, but the first time I ever sang on stage came after my mom had seen this local singing competition on television and said, ‘Andrea you need to go into that,’” Pearson said.
“I was really pretty shy and did not like to talk, even in class. I was really quiet. She encouraged me, and I mustered up the courage to do it and get up there. I wound up getting to the finals, and it was televised. And then I wound up winning first place. I thought it was really pretty cool to get the check afterwards for $150. I thought wow, this could be a real thing.”
Pearson, alongside her father, began traveling and playing music at fairs and festivals across Canada and the Northwestern United States. She soon found that the heart connection between an artist and their audience moved music from a fun experience to her passion.
“What did it for me was getting up there and having a connection with the audience,” Pearson said.
“Singing out and then seeing their faces in an emotional reaction and connection back to me, and then getting off the stage and having people come over to me and share their experience or how the songs touched them. That is what did it for me. After that, I was not nervous about getting on stage anymore. It really felt like a safe place. It felt like a place where I could share this thing I loved forever with other people who love it too. That is what got me hooked.”
According to Pearson, the artist who inspired her most and made her want to perform Country music while growing up was the genre’s beloved icon, Reba McEntire.
“I think I was like 8 or 9 years old when I first heard her,” Pearson said. “There are only a few artists that I remember in my life the time and place when I very first heard them. My dad popped a CD into the car, and I was like ‘Dad, who is that?’ And he was like, ‘Well that is Reba McEntire.’ And I was hooked. They were songs with really heavy lyrics, not stuff you would think kids would like to listen to. But I was just sucked in. She was the one who made me want to do Country music and has been a huge influence of mine. So, it has been fun coming full circle with that, because all these years later, now that I have moved to Nashville and have been working here, I have gotten to sing on stage with her several times and even got to do background vocals on one of her Grammy winning records a couple of years back, which was mind blowing. So, the little girl in me who first heard her — and she being the reason I wanted to do Country music —I was that little girl again in front of the microphone that day getting to sing for her in the studio.”
Pearson said that she has grown in further love and respect for McEntire beyond simply a fan due to her musical idol being so kind to her and her family.
“I think of her every time I go into my baby’s nursery, because the first thing my daughter ever got with her full name on it was a little quilt that Reba sent to me after she was born,” Pearson said. “To know she is so down-to-earth, nice and thoughtful, and that she transcends anything I could have ever imagined is a really cool thing.”
Pearson said that now having the title of Grammy award winning artist associated with her name for her contribution to McEntire’s music has been another childhood dream come true.
“It was another pinch me moment when I got that certificate in the mail and now to have that on my wall in my studio,” Pearson said. “To have that along with my musical hero that I love and respect so much, it is such an honor. I am just grateful and humble because I know there are so many talented people out there. I am just happy I got the call to do it.”
Along with McEntire, Pearson names Patty Griffin as a huge inspiration and influence on the kinds of songs she writes. It is the authenticity behind the performance of such artists that fuels Pearson for intimate shows like MMC’s Songwriter’s Dream series.
“I’ve learned so much from singer-songwriters, once I moved here, in appreciating the truth in their words and delivery,” Pearson said.
“When you are the songwriter and you are performing your songs, I believe it just takes it to another level of honesty and truth. I remember being blown away by that when I first moved here. I’ve heard singers come in and sing their hits stripped down, and I was moved more by what they did in that small little café than a big artist singing in a big amphitheater. There is something to that because it is the truth. It is their story. Hearing them tell the story of where the song came from before performing it, some of that stuff is really raw and real. And you can really hear that. I tend to want to hear someone who has lived a little bit of life. For me personally, the more living I do the better my song-writing gets. The better my songs get, because I relate to these things. And suddenly there is more the listener can gain from it, because it is not coming from a make-believe place. Unfortunately, I have the scars to show it. I have lived through it. I can use that and put it into something. I think what makes for a great song is basically just putting it all out there and having no fear in what you are tying to express. It is not contrived, but it is raw and it is real. And the audience knows the difference of when you are trying to be someone else or if you are being your authentic self.”
With the inspiration that life circumstances often provide to her song writing, Pearson said she likes to have enough time and distance from something in order to process it properly and find the wisdom that can be gained from it. One life-altering experience, the passing of her father, helped to inspire her recent writing and music soon to be released.
“I am about to put out an entire record that I wrote, but there is a single that I put out that I wrote that says a lot about me called ‘Cadillac Man’ which is a song about my dad who passed away,” Pearson said.
“With that one, I could not write about it initially. It was just too raw and real. Too hard. But then I got to the other side of it where suddenly it was just ready to be written one day. I found peace in it. I was able to look at it in a beautiful way.”
Performing at songwriter shows like the upcoming concert at MMC is her favorite because she loves to hear what the other artists on stage perform and the back stories they share, Pearson said.
“I love people experiencing the songwriter element in these shows,” Pearson said. “I always tell my friends when they come to Nashville you have got to go hear songwriter’s rounds because it is a different experience. I am so excited because this show on April 8 will be the first show since this whole Covid thing started, and I cannot wait to get out there. To just share live music again with an audience will be great.”
Pearson’s appearance at MMC will kick off a series of shows coming up in the summer of 2021. Fans can keep up with her musical journey through Facebook, Instagram and her website andreapearsonmusic.com. You can also stream her music through Apple Music and Spotify or purchase a CD at the MMC show.
“Live music is good for the soul,” Pearson said.
“People need to get around live music again. I feel this bubbling up in our nation now. There is this feeling of hope coming back. There is the feeling we can start making goals and dreams again. There is something about that hope in connection with music that just goes hand-in-hand. It will make people feel good and it is much needed. It is going to be a good time.”
