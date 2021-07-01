The Giles County Little League 10U All-Stars finished third in their district tournament, hosted at Pulaski’s Exchange Park.
The local all-stars pulled out a resounding victory by run rule in the opener before suffering defeat the following night to enter the loser’s bracket. The 10U group nearly clawed its way back to the championship, winning its next game thanks to a late offensive push before falling Saturday night to face elimination.
Each of the three all-star teams locally finished in the top-three in their respective district tournaments with both the 8U and 12U All-Stars finishing second in their first postseason action since the local league returned to the Little League format.
Giles County 16
Spring Hill 3
The local all-stars won their first game of the tournament with a big offensive showing, leading 12-1 after two innings.
Emerson Nelson opened the game with a single before Liam McCartney doubled to place two runners in scoring position. An RBI single from Zahari Howell helped lead to a three-run first inning.
In the second inning, Giles County pushed across nine more runs highlighted by a string of three-straight RBI base hits from Seth Young, Howell and Brooks Abernathy before Nelson cleared the bases with a three-RBI hit of his own.
After Spring Hill pulled back within 10 to stave off the run rule initially, Abernathy’s two-run single in the fourth helped end the game early with Giles scoring four more runs in the inning.
Giles County employed five pitchers in an effort to keep its young arms fresh for the rest of the tournament. Abernathy received the start and picked up the victory, while Young, Nelson, McCartney and Mason Blalock each pitched in relief.
Leading the team at the plate was Nelson who finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs. McCartney was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run. Young finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Howell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Abernathy was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Dawson Lee singled and scored. Coell Doggett walked and scored. Blalock was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Jaxson Hunter reached twice on a walk and hit by pitch and scored two runs.
