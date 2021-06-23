The Giles County 12U Baseball All-Stars finished second in the western division of their district tournament, taking down Spring Hill but falling to a juggernaut Columbia club.
Columbia went undefeated in the tournament, finishing 3-0 with a 49-0 margin of victory between the three contests. Giles fell to Columbia 19-0 in game one before falling 15-0 in the championship round.
However, the local 12U team showed its resilience in an elimination contest against Spring Hill, scoring eight runs in the fifth to pull out a 14-6 victory.
The contest was a strategic one for both clubs as each team needed a win to advance to the championship but also wanted to save at least two pitchers for the following day’s championship round in order to combat Columbia. Giles employed four pitchers over the course of the contest, thresholding both Xavier Randolph and Weston Brumit after 20 pitches in order to keep the two available for the following day based on tournament pitch count rules.
Cooper Abernathy got the start on the mound, striking out eight batters in the first four innings and allowing six runs, some unearned. Abernathy was virtually unhittable, but five of Spring Hill’s six runs came on free passes via walks or hit batters. Spring Hill scored two runs in the first, one in the second and three more in the third to take a 6-2 lead.
Giles scored its first two runs in the first thanks to back-to-back base hits from Xavier Randolph and Wesson Parker who reached on base hits and scored thanks in part to a base hit from Abernathy.
Parker scored again in the third to cut into the lead when he, Cade Philpot and Cooper Abernathy put together a string of three-straight base hits.
Giles pushed across three more runs to tie it up in the fourth when Brumit, Parker and pinch hitter Case Daly each scored, including a near homerun to center off the bat of Daly.
With momentum swinging heavily in the local all-stars’ favor, the team broke through in the bottom of the fifth, scoring eight runs to nearly mercy rule Spring Hill. In total, Spring Hill pitchers walked or hit seven batters in the inning, struggling to find the zone as the Giles pitching depth won the day.
Randolph entered to pitch first for Abernathy before being relieved by Brumit who recorded four outs including three strikeouts to pick up the win. Lane Dooley induced a pop out to the infield to close out the win for his team. Giles pitchers picked up 12 of 18 outs in the contest via the strikeout.
Parker led his team with four runs scored, reaching base in all four appearances. Brumit chipped in two runs. Randolph, Philpot, Daly, Abernathy, Trey Fox, Te’Rea Cheatham, Dooley and Maddox Oglesby each scored a run for Giles.
