Lauren Abigail (Abby) Woods is the 2019-20 recipient of the Keith Spivey Scholarship, given annually to a student, or students, from Richland High School.
Woods is the 30th recipient of the scholarship, given in memory of the young Richland High School graduate who was killed in an automobile accident in 1990. Rhonda Fox was the first recipient of the scholarship in 1991.
“It’s the best thing that could have been done for us to keep Keith’s memory alive,” his father Ron Spivey said. “It was all Don Haney’s, Mike Curry’s and Wayne Hobbs’ idea within a week of when Keith died. Hundreds of individuals and groups have given money to the scholarship fund over the years. Right now, if not another dime went into it, the scholarship could continue to be awarded for 30 years.”
Having Woods chosen to receive the scholarship was special for her family and Spivey because her mother Lisa Harwell Woods and Keith Spivey were neighbors and friends as children.
“He’d have been awfully alone if Lisa hadn’t been across the street,” Ron Spivey said of his son.
“And I would have too,” Lisa Woods said. “It means the world to me for Abby to be the recipient of it. I’m just tickled. Me and Keith had a lot of great memories together.”
Ron Spivey said the senior sponsors at Richland are asked to nominate the students they think would fit some of Keith Spivey’s characteristics.
“I did not mention Abby’s name to anybody who didn’t glow and say how much they thought she deserved it,” he said. “I’m glad she got it. It’s always tough to choose. There are so many good students.”
Having graduated with a 3.59 GPA that included nine honors classes in English, algebra, geometry, pre-calculus, human anatomy and physiology, Spivey said Abby was certainly deserving academically. Knowing her family and the kind of person she was helped with the decision.
“Since Abby was a junior in high school, we’ve always told her if you work hard, we talked about her possibly getting the Keith Spivey Scholarship,” Abby’s fatter Dennis said. “Of course you’ve got to be a good kid too. It’s not all about getting good grades. We told her to work hard and get good grades and hopefully you can get that. It meant a lot to us.”
Abby has also received the Robbie Dunnavant Memorial Scholarship, the American Red Cross Scholarship for her work in the Future Health Professionals (HOSA) and the Presidential Scholarship at Martin Methodist College.
She is beginning college this week at MMC where she is studying to be an elementary school teacher with plans to also get her masters in special education.
