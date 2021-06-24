American Legion Post 60 Baseball is underway once again with an exciting twist to this year’s state tournament.
The local club and top rival, Columbia Post 19, will play in a five-game series in late July to determine the state title as no other American Legion teams in the state of Tennessee will be fielding a team this year.
“We’ll play a five-game series and we’ll split home and home and decide who gets the extra home game,” Post 60 coach Fred Aymett said. “The kids are excited about it. A best three of five state tournament should be a lot of fun. They have a good team, and I think we’ll be competitive.”
Post 60 fields a mix of fresh and veteran talent, according to Aymett including four players local fans will be familiar with including Coleman Siniard and Sawyer Phillips of Giles County High School and Jase Derryberry and Herlan Duran of Richland.
Both Derryberry and Phillips got the start for the local club when Post 60 and Post 19 faced off in a scrimmage June 15. Aymett lamented the fact that only about half of his team was available for the first meeting with Post 19 but said his team just needs time to get to know one another with a group that has largely never played together.
“I have a bunch of kids who don’t know each other, but they’re a good group. We’ve got a blend of youth and some decent experience coming back, but we took a year off, so I don’t know how it’s going to turn out,” Aymett said.
In the June 15 scrimmage, Post 60 scored five runs in the first but fell 12-8 to Post 19 in seven innings.
Multiple Post 19 errors helped Post 60 take an early 5-2 lead with back-to-back two RBI base hits from Phillips and Donovin Pearson. The road team scored the next 10 runs including a long ball in the fifth.
Post 60 battled back with three runs in the seventh thanks to five walks issued by opposing pitchers in the inning, but the rally fell short of a victory.
Among local players, Derryberry singled and walked to score a run. Phillips added a base hit, two RBIs and a run as well.
Post 60 will play in three tournaments this year including one in Gallatin, the annual July 4 tournament in Columbia and the state tournament series with Post 19 as well.
