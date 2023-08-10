Official PGA TOUR Headshots

Lee Hodges current official PGA TOUR headshot. (Photo by Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)

Lee Hodges, a 28-year-old professional golfer and graduate of Ardmore High School, was recognized for his first PGA Tour win last week by the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The Hometown Hero Appreciation Resolution adopted by the board at its Aug. 3 meeting recognizes Hodges’ July 30 victory in the 3M open in Minnesota, his first PGA tour victory in just his 65th start. 

Ardmore Hometown Hero Lee Hodges recently notched his first PGA tour victory and was honored with a resolution by the Ardmore, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen.   Submitted

