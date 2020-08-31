Ardmore scored on all six of its first half possessions in Saturday’s 53-12 win over rival Elkmont.
The Tigers proved just as effective defensively, holding Elkmont scoreless until its final two possessions of the game.
“It was good to come out with a win,” Ardmore head coach P.J. Wright said following the game that was moved to Saturday due to remnants of Hurricane Laura passing through Friday night. “It was nice to get up on a Saturday morning and come out to play football. Our kids played hard. Elkmont played hard. They were short handed. My hat’s off to them.”
Ardmore was as hot as the August sun offensively, scoring a field goal on a five-play drive to open the game. Quarterback Owen Doss broke free on the first play from offense with a 40-yard scamper that put the Tigers in scoring position.
Defensively, Ardmore stifled Elkmont on its first possession with sacks on second and third down to force a punt.
The Tigers turned to Thomas Colston on their next scoring drive. The sophomore running back carried four times for 49 yards in six plays to set up a two-yard running score by Chris Allen. Allen added a two-point conversion run to put the Tigers up 11-0 with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Linebacker Luke Hogan put an end to Elkmont’s next possession with a quarterback sack on third down, setting up the Ardmore offense for a long scoring drive.
Starting at their own 16-yard line, the Tigers scored on an eight-play drive that ended when Doss hit Conner Harbin for a 41-yard scoring play that increased their lead to 18-0 early in the second quarter.
Another quarterback sack by Hogan ended Elkmont’s ensuing possession, and Dylan Lanier returned the punt 34 yards to give Ardmore great field position.
Colston carried it in from there on three-straight running plays that covered 34 yards, the last coming from 17 yards out. With 8:36 left in the first half the Tigers led 25-0.
Peyton Heard recovered a fumble at the Elkmont 15-yard line, and one play later Cason Hodges went up over two Elkmont defenders for a Doss pass in the end zone to give Ardmore a 32-0 lead.
Nathan Reyer’s quarterback sack pinned Elkmont deep again and Ardmore took advantage of the resulting field position to punch in their fifth touchdown of the half with Doss carrying it in from eight yards out. The Tigers led at 39-0 at halftime.
“The offensive line was doing what they’re supposed to do, opening the holes,” said Doss, who ended the game with 126 yards rushing. “That cause me to get a couple of rushing yards. I’ve been trying to tell coach to let me run the ball.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the offenses got going for a combined four touchdowns in the fourth.
Hogan scored on a 52-yard run and Allen took a kick off 97 yards for a touchdown.
Elkmont scored on 85-yard and 35-yard passing plays on their final two possessions of the game.
Unofficial Stats
In addition to his 126 rushing yards and touchdown on the ground, Doss hit on 3-of-6 passing for 52 yards and two touchdowns though the air.
Colston had 11 carries for 101 yards and a score.
Hogan, who carried the bulk of the offensive load for Ardmore in the second half, finished with eight carries for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season, a similar position to last season, but Doss is looking for a different result this year.
“We were 2-0 last year, and we went down hill from there,” the senior quarterback said. “There’s going to be a turn around this year. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Up next for Ardmore is a home game Friday (Sept. 4) against region opponent Brewer. Kickoff at Cooper Field in Ardmore is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.