The Ardmore Tiger offense got off to an inauspicious start in the team’s first road contest of the season before rallying for a 33-13 win over rival Elkmont.
The Tigers (2-0) fumbled on their first offensive play, leading to an Elkmont score on fourth and long. Ardmore failed to score for nearly the entire first half before putting its first points on the board with 21 seconds left before the break.
However, the touchdown was the first of five-straight scores, and the Tigers never surrendered the ball again in a decisive victory.
Thomas Colston carried the ball on the first play of the contest before being shaken up on the play, resulting in a fumble and Elkmont possession at the opponent’s 35-yard line.
Red Devils quarterback Rowe Allen rushed for 29 yards on third and 15 to set his team up at the 11.
The Tiger defense recorded a sack and was aided by an Elkmont penalty to push the Red Devils (0-2) back to a 4th-and-21 play. But Ardmore’s defense again could not come up with a stop as Allen beat the secondary over the top with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Kevin Murrah for a 7-0 lead.
Colston rushed for 32 yards on the following possession, but the Tigers committed a pair of holding penalties and punted near midfield.
After forcing a punt, the Tigers marched all the way down to the 22-yard line before failing to convert a fourth and short.
Ardmore’s defense again came up with a big stop for a three-and-out, leading to the Tigers’ longest drive of the night which spanned 14 plays and 66 yards.
Junior quarterback Brayden Hillis made the biggest play of the drive, rolling out on fourth and four to find H-back Brody Dunn for a six-yard completion and first down. Dunn broke the plane of the end zone on third and goal for a one-yard touchdown as Ardmore pulled within 7-6 at halftime after a missed extra point.
To open the third quarter, Elkmont punted after only three plays. Colston broke through the second level for a 72-yard run before being pushed out of bounds inside the 10-yard line. Trevor Sims capped the drive, taking the lead on a four-yard rushing touchdown. Hillis again connected with Dunn for the conversion play and a 14-7 lead.
The Red Devils were turned back for a fifth-straight drive when Allen’s pass fell incomplete on fourth down. Ardmore continued to rely heavily on its physical run game before airing it out for a 30-yard touchdown connection between Hillis and Cruz Lewter to push the lead to 20-7 with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Elkmont’s desperation showed on the following drive as the team went for it on fourth down deep in its own territory. Allen was sacked, effectively ending any chance for a Red Devil rally. Sims capped the four-play, 26-yard drive with his second rushing score of the night from one yard out to extend the lead to 27-7.
Allen finally ended the 27-0 Ardmore run with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cole Holt. The Tigers had the final say, though, when Colston capped his big night with his first touchdown, a two-yard rushing score.
Colston led all rushers with 223 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Sims chipped in 59 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Hillis finished 9-of-13 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown, completing eight of his final nine passes to end the night. Dunn capped the night with 58 yards of total offense and a touchdown on eight touches.
Ardmore’s offense unofficially accounted for 403 yards on 60 plays with five touchdowns and one turnover.
Meanwhile, Elkmont relied on big plays for its scoring with four plays accounting for 107 yards. The Red Devils’ other 39 plays accounted for just nine yards including multiple Ardmore sacks.
Allen finished 7-of-22 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Murrah caught three passes for 63 yards and a score.
The Tigers are set to open region play this Friday with a road contest at Brewer. The Patriots are 0-2 this season and fell to Ardmore 48-7 in last season’s meeting.
