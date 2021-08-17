New Ardmore High School football head coach Jonathan Snider says his Tiger team has been very responsive during a whirlwind of a transition that started just a few months ago.
“I came in and the kids were from day one very responsive to all the things I wanted to change. They’ve bought into what we’re trying to teach them and what we’re trying to do,” said Snider, who was chosen as Ardmore’s new head coach in May. “We had to hit the ground running. We had two weeks before school was out and then summer. Now we’re practicing and getting to see what each kid can do. Is there a kid who hasn’t been on the field but something has happened and now he deserves a chance?”
Snider replaces P.J. Wright, who left Ardmore after three years as head coach, led the Tigers to a 5-5 record last year, finishing just one game short of a state playoff berth.
Ardmore will be Snider’s first stint as a head coach after spending nine years at Sparkman and the last eight years at Athens High School, serving as defensive coordinator for most of those 18 years.
Having lived in the community for a long time, Snider said the support for the Tigers was a big draw for him entering his first head coaching job.
“Being here for so long, having connections in the community, and knowing the support here were really the motivating factors,” Snider said. “Regardless, win lose or draw, people are going to support the football program here.”
That Ardmore support will go this year to a team with a core of returning players from last season, several seniors who have not had a lot of playing time and a togetherness that Snider said was this team’s main characteristic.
“They bond very well, they have a togetherness and the kids like each other,” he said. “They are all together for a common goal.”
All positions, including starting quarterback are up for grabs as the Tigers head into fall practice. Some familiar names return like Thomas Colston, Houston Vickers, Tyler Thompson, Chase Sims, Justin Coverdale, Bryce Moore, Dakota Eldredge and Brody Dunn. That kind of core leadership is important, Snider said, especially in a year transitioning to a new coach.
“That helps the transition when you know you can rely on guys who are veterans and have played on Friday nights,” the coach said. “Everybody gets a clean slate, but you know you have a handful of guys who are your leaders. The kids know who the leaders are and you lean on them a little bit to help you through the process.”
Snider said he will also lean on a strong coaching staff that includes his father, 48-year coaching veteran Billy Snider, who will coach quarterbacks. Former Richland head coach Joe Moos joins the coaching staff as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. Tim Jones will coach running backs. Bryant Wells will coach wide receivers. Jordan Angus will coach defensive line. Bronson Ellis will coach secondary. Snider said he will coach inside linebackers and the defense. Rounding out the staff are middle school coaches Andrew Smith, Jared Kirkpatrick, Will Turner and Dominic Clemons.
“The administration at Ardmore High School has been great about doing what they can to get the coaches we identified,” Snider said. “I try to hire great men, with great character and great classroom teachers. That’s the main thing that matters. All of that carries over out here on the football field.”
The coaching staff will be teaching and leading a Tiger team that finished just six points shy of a state playoff berth last year, something Snider acknowledged is big for the program moving forward.
“They know how to win to a degree,” he said. “We just have to get over the hump and what we’re doing hopefully can get us over the hump to where the mentality changes to ‘I believe I’m going to win’ as opposed to ‘I hope I’m going to win.’”
Working with the strengths of his players is important, Snider said, while stressing his coaching staff will be trying establish some foundational principles on both sides of the ball. Physicality and mental toughness are among those principles that coaches will be looking to instill as the Tigers head for an Aug. 20 opening game at home against Tanner.
“We’ve got to be the most disciplined team,” Snider said. “Not just acting right, but no stupid penalties, no turnovers and when the other teams have things go against them, we have to be able to take advantage of it. We have to be able to fight through the fourth quarter and we can’t be beat before we walk onto the field.”
Ardmore will walk onto the field against a familiar group of opponents this year, starting with the home game against Tanner, then three-straight road games at Elkmont, Brewer and Lawrence County.
After a bye week, the Tigers get five of their last six games in front of the home crowd at Cooper Field. They face Clements at home, Russellville on the road, then finish with four-straight home games against East Limestone, Lee, Mae Jemison and West Limestone.
“The game at home vs Tanner will be a big one. The first road game at Elkmont, a huge rival, we’re going to approach it as another game and not put too much into it, but everybody knows it’s a big game,” Snider said. “Then you’ve got Brewer and Lawrence County and you want to be playing your good ball by that week three game and hopefully you’ve got a couple of wins before your bye week. Then we’ve got that stretch run where we can set ourselves up for making a playoff run. I do like the back half of our season being at home. That’s going to be good for us.”
Creating an atmosphere at Ardmore where the teams they play are prepared for a fight for 48 minutes is the goal for the coaching staff and team.
“Win, lose or draw I want opponents to know they faced a tough, physical, disciplined football team,” Snider said. “That’s what we try to bring.”
Snider said he wants the Ardmore fans to come out and watch the Tigers compete, see what’s different about the team this year and see their passion on the field.
“This is the fun part for me,” Snider said of coaching his team heading into the season. “This is where we get to do our job in practice and on Friday night it’s all about the kids and letting them go do their thing. Our job is to get these guys ready for their rewards on Friday nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.