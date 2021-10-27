Missing its starting quarterback and reeling from three straight losses, Ardmore pulled together for the win it needed the most over visiting Mae Jemison Friday night.
The 15-12 victory earned the Tigers (6-3, 3-3 R8-5A) their first football playoff appearance since 2013 and proved to first-year head coach Jonathan Snider just how resilient his team is.
“They fight no matter what,” and emotional Snider said. “I couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids. Everybody knows we’re limited in what we can do offensively, but we lined up and said hey we’re going to run, and we ran it.”
After starting the season 5-0, Ardmore hit a wall, dropping three straight games by a combined score of 128-20, and facing a surging Mae Jemison team from Huntsville with the winner earning the fourth Region 8-5A spot in the state playoffs.
Much like their season, Ardmore started strong, scoring on the opening drive of the night that covered 80-plus yards in seven plays capped off by Justin Coverdale’s 21-yard touchdown run up the middle to put the Tigers up 6-0. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Field position and solid defense helped Ardmore keep the Jaguars scoreless through the first three quarters of a penalty-riddled game for both teams.
Mae Jemison started their first three drives from their own three, four and nine yard lines, respectively, and never advanced the ball into Ardmore territory.
As the second quarter began, the Jaguars faced a 4th-and-19 from their own 16. A bad snap on the punt attempt rolled through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Ardmore the 8-0 lead.
Ardmore’s offense maintained position in the middle of the field for most of the first half, allowing the defense and special teams to keep Mae Jemison pinned deep in their own territory.
Late in the second quarter, the Jaguars got their best starting field position of the first half at their own 24 yard line and drove out near midfield but quarterback Kel Woods was stopped two yards short on a fourth and five play by Bryce Moore, giving the Tigers great field position and time on the clock for a drive to end the first half.
Ardmore drove to a first and goal at the one yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the half when a false start forced an unsuccessful field goal attempt and the Tigers took their 8-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Mae Jemison opened the second half with their deepest drive of the night into Ardmore territory, starting at their own 45 and moving down to the Ardmore 26.
The Ardmore defense rose up again, forcing a wayward pitch from Woods to running back Cam Montgomery that fell to the ground and was recovered by Peyton Heard to stop the dive.
The Tiger offense leaned on the legs of Brody Dunn at quarterback and Thomas Colston at running back to drive 64 yards in seven plays to put Ardmore up 15-0 midway through the third quarter. Colston capped off the drive with a three-yard scoring plunge.
Woods put the Jaguar offense on his back for the remainder of the second half, willing his team downfield both running and throwing, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns that gave his team a chance if they could get the ball away from Ardmore for one more drive.
Much like their season, the Tigers found themselves in a position to fold up or press forward, needing that resilience their coach pointed to for a strong finish and the playoff spot.
Trevor Sims got it started by recovering the onside kick attempt and Dunn rushed three times for 14 yards and the first down Ardmore needed to run out the final 1:50 and secure the win.
“Our kids overcame a little adversity, gave up a big score at the end when we couldn’t get the man on the ground,” Snider said. “We recovered the onside kick, they still had two timeouts, but we came through and won the ball game.”
Unofficial Stats
Dunn led the Ardmore offense with 21 carries for 163 yards. He completed one pass. Colston carried 18 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and Coverdale carried five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Moore was a disruptive force for Ardmore on the defensive side of the ball, taking part in at least 9 tackles, five of those for zero or negative yards. One of those stops was a combination sack with Dakota Eldredge on 3rd-and-18 to end the first quarter and set up the bad snap safety that put the Tigers up
8-0.
Jacob Sanchez, Hayden Durham, Heard, Dunn, Luke Sims and Coverdale all led a defense that combined to hold Mae Jemison scoreless for three quarters and help secure the win and playoff berth for the Tigers.
The Tigers will host non-region rival West Limestone Friday to end the regular season.
Ardmore will be a four seed to start the Alabama Class 5A State Playoffs Nov. 5.
“We’ll be on the road against a tough opponent,” Snider said. “But when you’re trying to change a culture you’re happy to get in and get that extra week of practice and getting them experience. You have to get yourself in to have a chance. Crazy things happen.”
