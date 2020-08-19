Having grown their numbers significantly over the past year, the Ardmore High School Football Tigers also come into the 2020 season with a lot of players who have game experience.
Ardmore has 20 more players on its seventh-12th grade roster this year with a total of 73. Of those, 53 are grades nine-12.
“Last year we went into the season knowing we had low numbers, and we made it a mission within the community to get bodies on the field,” Ardmore head coach P.J. Wright said. “We wanted our numbers to get up and that was the mission. This year, now that we have the numbers up, the mission is to get better and become better football players.”
More numbers means more competitive scrimmages and ultimately more opportunities to keep players fresh at the end of games and more opportunities to limit the numbers of hits his players have to take each game, Wright said.
“As a 5A program I would like to be able to look at the film and count up how many players we got in the game,” Wright explained. “I’d like it to be somewhere between 45-50. Somewhere on the field, be it kicking or offense, defense. Did we get enough players in the game?”
But the numbers just as important for the Tigers this year, according to Wright, are the number of players returning with game experience.
“We finished last year with barely any seniors playing, so we have a bunch of kids returning,” he explained. “When we go on the field, we’ve got a lot of players on offense, defense and especially special teams that have played on Friday nights before. That’s huge. It’s great for us and great for our program.”
Wright is entering his third year as head coach at Ardmore High School. Calling it the “judgment year” the coach said the consistency of maintaining the same routine can be seen in practice as the Tigers prepare for their Aug. 20 opening date at Tanner.
“These are my kids that have been in this program now for three years,” he said. “The biggest thing we see is that the practice has not changed in three years and everybody knows where to go. Everybody knows what to expect when you get out here.
“The kids, especially the younger ones, have an easier time following their peers or following kids that are older than them than they do listening to coaches. Everybody knows the vocabulary, everybody knows the language and everybody knows what to expect. It’s a huge difference.”
Owen Doss will return as the starting quarterback for Ardmore with Luke Hogan continuing in his role at inside linebacker and running back. Thomas Colston and Houston Vickers will also see action at linebacker and running back.
“These kids have had Friday night experience, and they’re playing on both sides of the ball,” Wright noted. “Chris Allen is a name to watch. He’s our starting safety and will line up at running back and line up at wide receiver for us. He’s going to be all over the field. Kaden Newton is a junior this year and has never missed a snap since he was a freshman. He’s kind of our leader of the big guys.”
To prepare the Tigers for their games each week, Wright said he believes he has his best coaching staff so far. The Ardmore High School coaching staff consists of Wright, Jacob Sparkman, Jordan Angus, John Zirbel, Jared Kirkpatrick, Bronson Ellis, Brent Thurman and Thomas Combs.
For Wright, returning experience should be an advantage for Ardmore, especially in their early games.
The only change that may come in the schedule, according to Wright, is moving senior night to the second week of the season to ensure the seniors get recognition in case the full season cannot be completed due to COVID-19. That decision had not been finalized as of the printing of this section.
“We try to put the COVID stuff in the back of our minds, but that’s where it is in the back, we’re thinking about it,” Wright said. “I remind the kids of how great the game is and before we go out to practice I remind them if this is your last opportunity to practice or play, don’t regret it. Play each play like it could be your last. Go full speed and go.”
Keys to success for Ardmore this season, according to Wright, are controlling the things they can control and winning two of the three aspects of each game.
On offense, he said his team needs to limit pre-snap penalties, negative plays and dropped passes to 12 percent of the snaps or less. It’s something he said they did in just one game last year.
On defense, get at least six turnovers, three and outs or fourth down stops per game. The Tigers did it twice in 2019, winning both games.
On special teams, the Tigers need to focus on scoring, maintaining possession or gaining possession, which they did in the two games they won last year.
“I did a lot of research in the offseason,” Wright said. “I studied myself and how we are doing things organizationally and how we can be more successful. We’ve got to win two of those three aspects of the game to have a chance to win. We want to hammer those aspects in.”
