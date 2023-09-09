Ardmore scored two late touchdowns, but a two-point conversion to tie the ballgame came up empty in a 21-19 loss to Brewer Friday night at Cooper Field.

The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) fell behind 21-7 with just over nine minutes left in the ballgame, but scored twice in the final period to potentially tie the game up. 

