Ardmore scored two late touchdowns, but a two-point conversion to tie the ballgame came up empty in a 21-19 loss to Brewer Friday night at Cooper Field.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAA) fell behind 21-7 with just over nine minutes left in the ballgame, but scored twice in the final period to potentially tie the game up.
The first Tiger fourth-quarter touchdown saw AHS claw to 21-13, but the ensuing kick was no good.
Trailing by eight, the Tigers ran a score in with just over three minutes remaining. AHS went for two to potentially tie the ballgame, but the attempt failed and the Patriots (2-1, 1-0) snuck out with the victory.
Freshman quarterback Alex King completed 4-of-18 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.
The Tigers ran for 206 yards as senior Hayden Durham led the attack with 10 carries for 82 yards and two scores. Junior Cruz Lewter added 14 carries for 67 yards.
Noah Stafford hauled in three passes for 79 yards and the lone aerial touchdown.
The Tigers return to action next week for another region showdown when they travel to rival Lawrence County (1-2, 0-1).
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Moulton, Ala. — Staff Reports
