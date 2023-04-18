Giles County High School Baseball picked up a big win and suffered a tough-luck loss in the second game of the series to split its games versus District 10-AA rival Summertown last week.

Giles County utility man Kamauri Turner swings at a pitch in last week’s victory versus Summertown at Sam Davis Park.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Bobcats (11-6, 3-1) followed up with three games on the week, a 7-2 win at Forrest on Thursday and then split a home doubleheader Friday versus Lawrence County and Covenant Christian (Ala.).

Jake Cardin hurls a pitch home during his start last week versus Summertown. Cardin dazzled in his performance, striking out eight and picking up the win for GCHS.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

