Giles County High School Baseball picked up a big win and suffered a tough-luck loss in the second game of the series to split its games versus District 10-AA rival Summertown last week.
The Bobcats (11-6, 3-1) followed up with three games on the week, a 7-2 win at Forrest on Thursday and then split a home doubleheader Friday versus Lawrence County and Covenant Christian (Ala.).
GCHS trailed 15-4 early, but scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to nearly rally back in a 15-13 loss to LCHS.
The Bobcats closed their week with a 13-3 win versus Covenant Christian.
GCHS had another big 10-AA slate this week with games versus league leader Loretto on Monday and Tuesday.
Summertown 1
Giles County 0 (8 innings)
In an all-time pitching duel, Giles County’s Carter Kelley carried a no-hitter through seven innings, but Summertown put together a pair of hits in the eighth for the one-run victory.
Kelley was untouchable all night long, fanning nine Eagles and issuing just three walks in his seven innings of work.
The GCHS ace was met with an equally impressive performance from Eagles sophomore and Vanderbilt commit Grayson Burleson.
Burleson struck out 14 Bobcats and allowed just one hit — a single in the second — in his seven innings of work.
The two starters were pulled after they both topped 100 pitches in their seven innings and the bullpens were left to decide the district showdown.
GCHS had two quick outs in the top of the eighth before Jake Cardin produced a single and advanced to second on a throwing error.
Cardin was left stranded at second, however, when Kelley flied out to end the top half of the frame.
The Bobcats turned to Jack Harper on the mound and the senior notched two quick strikeouts.
But that would be the last out of the night as Harper plunked nine-hole hitter Bradley Weisner.
Leadoff man Cason Blackwood stroked a single — the first hit of the ballgame — to push Weisner into scoring position.
Burleson took matters into his own hands at the plate on the next at-bat, driving an 0-1 fastball down the line at third to plate Weisner for the game-winning run.
Giles County 4
Summertown 0
Giles County scored two runs in the first, added two more in the fourth and relied on strong pitching and defense for the rest in a 4-0 victory versus Summertown April 10 at Sam Davis Park.
Playing their first District 10-AA contest in nearly two weeks, the Bobcats remained unbeaten thanks to a strong start from senior lefty Jake Cardin, who struck out eight across five innings.
Cardin (2-0) was overpowering at times versus the Eagles as he changed speeds and zones often to confuse the Summertown lineup. The southpaw struck out two in both the first and second innings and did not allow a hit until the third.
Reliever Riley Cardin nailed down the final six outs of the ballgame for the win.
Offensively, the Bobcats set the tone early thanks to three-straight hits from Carter Kelley, Riley Cardin and Jack Harper. Kelley squeaked a one-out single through the left side of the infield and promptly moved to third when Riley Cardin mashed a fastball to deep left field for a standup double.
Kelley came around to score on an RBI single from Harper, and Riley Cardin eventually crossed home on a wild pitch.
Ahead 2-0, Cardin and the Bobcats ran into a sticky situation in the third when Summertown’s sophomore standout Grayson Burleson came to the plate with runners at the corners.
Burleson connected on a 1-0 pitch and grounded sharply to third. Harper fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw to first bounced and required a strong pick at first from Kelley.
Summertown never got that close again all night as the Bobcats pushed across two more runs in the fourth.
Clay Mitchell drew a one-out walk and Kamauri Turner laid down a bunt that Bennett misfired on to first and gave GCHS runners at the corners.
Turner moved up to second when Jake Cardin drew a walk to load the bases. Kelley struck out for the second out of the frame. Riley Cardin was plunked in the back on the ensuing at-bat, sending Mitchell home. Turner came around to score when Harper drew a bases-loaded walk.
GCHS could have blown the game open, but Cody Watson’s sinking liner to center was snagged on a diving effort from SHS’ Cason Blackwood.
Ahead 4-0, however, Jake Cardin and Riley Cardin were more than tidy in their efforts, with neither pitcher issuing a walk or hitting a batter.
Bennett suffered the loss on the mound for the Eagles.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on-demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
