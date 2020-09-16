Big Plays Decide Defensive Struggle

Two big plays made the difference in a defensive battle that saw the South Giles Eagles fall to Huntland 16-6 at Sam Davis Park last week.
Huntland scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 51-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Stovall. With the two-point conversion, the Hornets led 8-0.
Led by Caleb Oates and Jack Stafford, the Eagle defense forced a turnover on downs late in the first quarter, giving the ball to the offense at its own 20.
The South Giles offense looked to Oates and Stafford for most of the yardage on a 12-play drive that stalled on downs at the Huntland 24.
The teams traded possession until late in the second quarter when Huntland had advanced into Eagle territory as the first half clock ticked down.
With just nine seconds remaining in the first half, Jacob Bridges picked off a Huntland pass and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion try failed, cutting the Huntland lead to 8-6 at halftime.
Bridges got his second pick of the night to stop Huntland’s opening drive of the second half and both teams leaned on their defenses until early in the fourth quarter when a 47-yard touchdown run put the Hornets up 16-6, sealing the win.
Oates led South Giles offensively with 49 rushing yards. Stafford added 30 yards rushing. Stafford and Oates combined defensively for five tackles for loss in the game.
South Giles is scheduled to play next at Cornersville Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
