The Wayne County Wildcats may have dominated total plays and time of possession, but a pair of key defensive stops and long touchdowns handed the Bridgeforth Bobcats a 20-14 home victory on Sept. 27.

The Bobcats ran only five offensive plays in the first half and only 20 in the entire game, scoring on three of the team’s five possessions. The Wildcats meanwhile ran 39 offensive plays and had at least an 80 percent share of time of possession.

