The Wayne County Wildcats may have dominated total plays and time of possession, but a pair of key defensive stops and long touchdowns handed the Bridgeforth Bobcats a 20-14 home victory on Sept. 27.
The Bobcats ran only five offensive plays in the first half and only 20 in the entire game, scoring on three of the team’s five possessions. The Wildcats meanwhile ran 39 offensive plays and had at least an 80 percent share of time of possession.
But the Bobcats played their best offense and defense inside their own 10-yard line, twice turning the Wildcats away in goal line situations and twice scoring on plays of 95 yards or more.
Despite the large differential in total plays, BMS also outgained its opponent in offensive yardage by a margin of 290-247.
Wayne County forced BMS to play its preferred style for much of the first half. The Wildcats opened the game with the ball and took five minutes off the clock on an eight-play, 52-yard drive for a 6-0 lead.
After BMS turned the ball over on downs near midfield, Wayne County was at it again with another long, slow march deep into opponents’ territory. Case Butler, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-2 quarterback, was the focal point of the team’s offense.
The eighth grader rushed 13 times in the first half for 67 yards and a touchdown. He led his team into the red zone for a second-straight drive, but the Bobcat defense turned the opponent back at the one-yard line on fourth down to re-take possession.
One play later, the Bobcats had the lead.
The BMS coaching staff elected to call a pitch play to Tot Gardner, and the seventh grader outran the defense to the corner and never looked back on a 99-yard rushing touchdown. Gardner added the two-point conversion run to give his team an 8-6 lead with 20 seconds left in the first half.
The Bobcats opened the third quarter with the football and marched down the field on the team’s longest possession of the night, spanning eight plays and 55 yards. Xavier Randolph moved his team into the red zone on a pass to Damari Allen, and Octavian Howard side stepped a defender and ran the ball into end zone for an eight-yard touchdown for a 14-6 lead with 3:51 remaining in the third.
Wayne County looked poised to tie the game with another long drive into the red zone. However, after not running a single pass on the first eight plays of the drive, the Wildcats chose to go to the air on first and goal from the seven-yard line. Randolph picked off the pass in the end zone and was stopped at the two-yard line to give his team possession.
Two plays later, Gardner again showed why he has been the most elusive player on the field this season. The back took a handoff 95 yards for another touchdown to extend his team’s lead to 20-6 with 6:06 remaining in regulation.
The Wildcats were not built for a quick strike offense and took too long to score. Butler added his second rushing touchdown of the night on an 18-yard run, but the Bobcats recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for a 20-14 victory on eighth grade recognition night at Sam Davis.
Gardner led his team with 262 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Howard finished second on the team with 14 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Butler led Wayne County with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
