Big plays in the first half vaulted the Bridgeforth Bobcats to a 22-6 win in their season opener at Sam Davis Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The Bobcats (1-0) defeated visiting Hardin County with solid defense, opportunistic special teams and flashy offense.

DSC_0175.JPG

Tot Gardner cuts upfield and leaves a defender in his wake in the second quarter of Bridgeforth's season-opening win versus Hardin County.   Alex Lambert / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments