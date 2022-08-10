Big plays in the first half vaulted the Bridgeforth Bobcats to a 22-6 win in their season opener at Sam Davis Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Bobcats (1-0) defeated visiting Hardin County with solid defense, opportunistic special teams and flashy offense.
The game was Pulaski Citizen Live’s first broadcast of the Fall Sports season. At halftime the PCL crew talked to Bridgeforth Principal Lori Herd. You can hear Chris Bledsoe and Scott Stewart’s call HERE.
Bridgeforth took the opening kickoff and started in Hardin County territory thanks to a 25-yard return by Tot Gardner. Three plays later, Gardner made the run of the game to put his team up early.
At the 37-yard line, Gardner took a handoff up the middle and was initially stopped. As he was falling backwards, Gardner put his hand down, pivoted to his left and found open field to the sideline. When he met defenders, Gardner used his elusiveness to cut back to the middle of the field and raced to the endzone. The two-point try was no good and Bridgeforth led 6-0 early in the first quarter.
Hardin County’s offense found the running easy up the middle on Bridgeforth early, embarking on a nine-play drive that brought them to the Bobcat 15.
However, a defensive adjusted by Bridgeforth stopped the drive there, and the Bobcats took over on downs.
BMS would need just five plays to cover the 85 yards to paydirt.
Gardner started the drive with a 35-yard run and ended the drive on a flare pass from Xavier Randolph that turned into a 51-yard score. De’reon London carried the successful two-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Bridgeforth’s defense took control for the remainder of the game, pushing Hardin County backwards on its next drive thanks to sacks by Octavian Howard and Cameron Beets and forcing another turnover on downs.
A Bridgeforth interception gave Hardin County the ball inside it’s own 10 yard line, where the Bobcat defense again pushed them back inside the five.
A shanked punt by Hardin County fell into the hands of Damari Allen at the 20 yard line. Allen raced to the endzone for Bridgeforth’s final touchdown. Gardner carried in the two-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 22-0 at halftime.
The Bobcat defense held strong for most of the remainder of the game and the offense ate up a lot of the second half clock with a 10-play drive that ended on downs due to a personal foul penalty that put them behind the chains.
Hardin County scored late with several new players in on defense for Bridgeforth, setting the final score at 22-6.
Offensively for Bridgeforth Gardner carried nine times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for 51 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion run.
Elijah Miles carried four times for 12 yards.
Randolph was 1 of 5 for 51 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
London had a two-point conversion run.
Bridgeforth returns to the friendly confines of the Brickyard next Tuesday, Aug. 16. to host Spring Hill. Game time is 6 p.m.
The game will be broadcast by Pulaski Citizen Live with air time at approximately 5:45. Watch for updates on the Pulaski Citizen Sports Page on Facebook, in the Pulaski Citizen and at PulaskiCitizen.com.
