The Bridgeforth girls’ basketball team rattled off three wins in two days to take home the championship trophy at the Ardmore Christmas Classic Dec. 27-28.
The wins lifted the Lady Bobcats to an overall season record of 12-7, capping a strong season for BMS.
Maraiya Holt got the scoring going early and often for the Lady Bobcats, scoring 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half.
Bridgeforth as a team was on fire in the first half, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and tacking on 18 in the second.
Holt did most of her damage from the floor, connecting on eight field goals, including Bridgeforth’s only 3-pointer of the night.
A’karia Reese tacked on 9 points and Kinsley Morris added 7 to round out major scoring efforts in the Lady Bobcat win.
Bridgeforth scored just 8 points in the second half, but played suffocating defense en route to the 30-point win versus Athens Bible.
Five different players found the scoring column for BMS in the win, led by 12 from Braeia Smith. Maraiya Holt added 11 for BMS. Kinsley Morris scored 10 as Bridgeforth featured three players in double figures.
Ashlan Coleman tossed in 4 and Chanslee Pipkins added one free throw at the line for BMS.
Bridgeforth relied on strong scoring nights from Maraiya Holt, Kinsley Morris and Braeia Smith to capture the 7-point win versus Clements.
Holt led BMS with 11 while Morris and Smith each added 9.
Smith had the highlight scoring for BMS, connecting on three triples in the ballgame, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Ashlan Coleman finished with 3, Kameria Ballentine added 2 and A’kaira Reese added 1 to cap the scoring for Bridgeforth.
