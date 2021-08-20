Entering his fifth full season as Bridgeforth head football coach, Bryan Hollister sees reason for optimism heading into the 2021 season of Bobcat football.
“I like the makeup heading into this season,” Hollister said. “We have had a couple of pretty strong seasons during my first four years here at Bridgeforth. I would love to see that continue, and I think we have an awfully talented team heading into this fall.”
With depth often playing a role in the success of the teams at the middle school level, the Bobcat roster features 30-plus players, including 13 eighth graders.
“Having that depth this season will be a big asset for us,” Hollister said. “Being able to rotate a few players in and out and not relying on every player playing every snap is huge. We also had a full training camp this season and had north of 20 players on the field every day. We are hoping that continuity pays off for us as the season goes along.”
Offensively, the Bobcats feature a bevy of playmakers, led by eighth grader Daylon “Tot” Gardner.
In addition to Gardner, the Bobcat offense figures to see contributions from Xavier Randolph, Marcus Beets, Octavian Howard and Trevion Howard, among others.
An incoming eight grade transfer, Izaiah Ceballos, should also play a prominent role for offensive coordinator David Gardner.
“Our offense has the chance to be really special this season,” Hollister said. “We have a couple of strong and fast
kids that we would like to put in the playmaker role and see what they can do. A strong running attack with some solid passing game mixed in is what we hope to see this season.”
Defensively, Hollister said that the focus for the Bobcats this fall is to play hard and fast.
“Sometimes at this level you can really overthink things,” Hollister said. “We are a middle school squad and we want to run middle school defense. We would like to matchup with our opponent first and then just go out and do what we do well. With our speed and playmaking ability, our scheme is going to be all about getting downhill and just flying to the football.”
In addition to the aforementioned offensive playmakers, the Bobcats will also figure to rely on eighth grader Pierson Collier as a two-way standout for the 2021 squad.
Along the offensive and defensive lines, the Bobcats feature maybe their biggest and strongest unit yet under Hollister.
“We have some big kids down there in the trenches,” Hollister said. “They might be our biggest bunch on either side of the ball that we have had in quite some time. If they can continue to improve on a week by week basis, I will be more than pleased with our efforts up front.”
Carter Garrett, Kayden Hasselbein, Bryce Rivers, Monte Bryant and Cameron Beets are among some of the linemen that could feature on either side of the ball in 2021 for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats have three home ballgames in 2021, highlighted by Eighth Grade Recognition on Thursday, Aug. 12, versus Battle Creek. The Bobcats will celebrate Homecoming on Thursday, Aug. 26, versus E.A. Cox.
Bridgeforth will square off in an intracounty matchup at Richland on Tuesday, Sept. 21, before closing the regular season that Thursday at Spring Hill.
“I am honestly just excited for the start of the season and the schedule we have,” Hollister said. “We had a really good camp this summer and I think the kids are ready to finally get things going. We have eight good ballgames lined up, with three of those coming at home. It is hard to believe it is finally time to kick it off.”
